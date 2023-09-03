A little cooler this morning, some got a little rain. But a beautiful day.
Bro. Frank is home after surgery and doing good.
Bro. Troy Montgomery preached for him today. Bro. Troy's message was in John 6: 1-15 the lad with five barley loaves and two small fishes.
When they were filled, he said unto his disciples, Gather up the fragments that remains, that nothing be lost.
Our (Immanuel’s) Homecoming is September 10, with Jeff, Kim and Makenna Cooper singing. We will have singing at 10, preaching at 11; then lunch and more preaching at 1.
Dear God,
Thank you God for loving us all so much and Blessing us every day. I love you God so much.
Thank you God for, watching over my kids and grands.
Thank you for saving my soul and my kids and grands.
God watch over the missionaries, firemen, military, doctors, nurses, police keeping them all safe.
Thank you God for loving our pastor and his family and all our church family.
God be with the ones that are sick, ones that have lost love ones , put your loving arms around them all.
God be with Matthew and Josh as they are doing your work telling people about your love God, keeping them safe.
God let our president see that he needs to help your people and our Nation. Watch over the president and congress and lead them in the way they need too.
God guide us each day to do your will.God we need your guidance each day, help us to let others see Jesus in us. I love you God forgive me of the things I have done wrong help me to love you and do what you want me to do for you.
God send us a Christian president that loves you and your people and your Nation .
In Jesus name Amen
God Bless our USA
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.