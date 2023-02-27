As we emerge from winter and look toward spring, homeowners get a renewed interest in refreshing their home. Here are some of the innovative trends design professionals expect to see in 2023.
Earth tone colors, with their calming effect and association with nature, that became very popular during the COVID pandemic, will continue to be on-trend. Shades of brown, green, pink, rust, caramel, and toned-down shades of red such as the Pantone Color of the Year, Viva Magenta, all speak to colors found in nature.
In the area of metallics - silver, polished aluminum, stainless steel, and nickel will outpace previously popular gold, brass, copper, and bronze. All these metals are still considered timeless, however, the shine and sophistication of silver and polished aluminum will be seen more in the coming year.
Neoclassical design with its characteristic details in moldings and trims, and symmetrical lines is on-trend and blends well with a wide range of styles. The increasing popularity of neoclassicism is consistent with the overall trend toward a little more formality in design.
Marble and stone are not new to the decorating world, but what is new is the updated use of these materials around door frames, windowsills, baseboards, and moldings. These materials add architectural detail and a timeless look.
Monochromatic rooms are also a big trend for 2023. Designers are expected to skip the white trim and ceilings and opt for painting the entire room one color, or even applying one fabric over the entire room.
The brutalist design style is making a comeback this year. This design is known for the use of industrial materials such as unfinished concrete. What is expected to be different about brutalism in 2023 is the addition of wood, stone, plants, and sustainable materials to create a softer, warmer look.
The use of natural materials such as wood and stone in general has surged. White oak is currently the most popular choice of wood, followed by walnut. This trend for more natural materials has extended to bathrooms and kitchens, as well as other areas of the home.
An increasingly popular color trend for 2023 is the use of blue or green, especially in kitchens. White and grey are still the most popular colors used in kitchens. However, when homeowners or designers want a contrasting color for an island or vent hood, greens and blues are popular choices.
Also increasing in popularity are the use of kitchen islands with seating. When designing kitchens more and more homeowners are wanting commercial-style kitchens and workstations to accommodate entertaining.
Popular design trends that are expected to decline are the modern farmhouse style of decorating. This design trend is being replaced with the elegant farmhouse style. This style is like the modern farmhouse style, but with more dramatic colors and elegant touches.
The use of lots of pillows is also expected to be replaced with more practical accents that produce less clutter. Elegant beds dressed with a minimal number of a few carefully chosen pillows is on-trend.
Also, out is the use of poor-quality furniture, known as “fast furniture”, that does not last and sometimes ends up on the street or in a landfill. Better quality furniture that is built to last and is more environmentally friendly is the trendier choice.
Many of the trends predicted for 2023 are not just a replay of past trends, but a reflection of past trends updated in unique, new ways. While it is fun to explore new trends, remember, home is still about what makes you happy.
References:
Taylor, E. (2023). Interior Design Trends to Know in 2023 – And What’s on Its Way Out. Retrieved from: https://www.vogue.com/
Parker, M. (2023). 35 Home Design Trends on the Rise in 2023. Retrieved from: https://www.houzz.com
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.