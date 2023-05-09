May is food allergy awareness month and an ideal time to show support for people with food allergies. Food allergies affect approximately 32 million Americans, including more than five million children. Birthday parties, school celebrations, Halloween, and the holiday season can be especially challenging for both adults and children with food allergies. It is estimated that each year there are 30,000 emergency room visits, 2000 hospitalizations, and 150 deaths related to food allergies.

