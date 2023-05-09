May is food allergy awareness month and an ideal time to show support for people with food allergies. Food allergies affect approximately 32 million Americans, including more than five million children. Birthday parties, school celebrations, Halloween, and the holiday season can be especially challenging for both adults and children with food allergies. It is estimated that each year there are 30,000 emergency room visits, 2000 hospitalizations, and 150 deaths related to food allergies.
A food allergy is an immune system response to a food the body mistakenly believes is harmful. When a person with food allergy eats the food, his immune system releases chemicals, including histamine, that trigger a cascade of symptoms that can affect the respiratory system, the gastrointestinal tract, the skin, and/or the cardiovascular system. A food allergy differs from a food intolerance. A food intolerance, such as lactose intolerance, does not involve the immune system. With true food allergies, the immune system is always involved, which is why food allergies have the potential to be life-threatening. Anaphylaxis is a serious allergic reaction that can include a wide range of symptoms after exposure to an allergen. Symptoms can occur within a few minutes or can take up to two hours to occur. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical attention. Many people with severe allergies carry an epinephrine auto-injectable device, also called an “epi-pen”, to use in the event of an exposure to the allergen. However, even if an epi-pen has been used and symptoms have subsided, the person should still seek immediate medical care since a second phase of allergic reactions can occur after the initial reaction. This second phase is called “biphasic anaphylaxis”. This second phase reaction can occur hours later and may be milder or more severe than the first phase. For this reason, many people with allergies carry two epi-pens.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report that although food allergy is more prevalent in children than adults, many children do outgrow food allergies. The CDC also reports that food allergies are increasing. The prevalence of food allergies in children increased by 50 percent between 1997 and 2011. There is no cure for food allergies. The only treatment is to avoid the allergen. Managing food allergies requires constant attention to food labels and food ingredients. For some people, only a trace amount of an allergen can trigger an allergic reaction. Nine foods account for 90% of food allergy reactions: peanuts, tree nuts, milk, egg, wheat, soy, fish, shellfish, and sesame. Here are some general tips for food allergy safety:
Never assume that a food is safe without first reading the label. Manufacturers can and do change ingredients.
Look out for children in your care who have food allergies. Very young children may not be able to read food labels and need an adult to do this for them. Children are sometimes bullied or teased about their food allergies. Adults should intervene when this occurs.
Take care when cooking or preparing food to avoid cross-contact. Cross-contact occurs when an allergen is transferred to a non-allergenic food through utensils or preparation surfaces. Utensils such as spatulas, pots, and pans should be washed in hot, soapy water before being used to prepare foods for a person with food allergy.
Practice good hand washing with soap and water. Hand sanitizing gels kill germs, but do not remove food allergens.
Before dining out, check the restaurant’s web site to determine if safe foods are listed on the menu. Avoid buffets due to the high risk of cross-contact between different foods.
Every day can be a challenge for people with food allergies. Food Allergy Awareness Month provides a unique opportunity to help raise awareness about food allergies and anaphylaxis. Food allergies are real and have the potential to be fatal. Each of us can work in our own way to support those who live daily with food allergies. For reliable information for reading food labels, preventing cross-contact, and food allergy research, go to the Food Allergy and Anaphylaxis Connection Team web site at www.foodallergyawareness.org
