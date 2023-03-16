The Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) recently held their Fashion Revue at the Extension Office. Margie Douglas served as Fashion Revue Chairperson for organizing the event. This annual fun event encourages the development of skills in the areas of clothing construction as well as clothing selection. For the clothing construction category, the entrants constructed a garment for a man, woman, or child as well as modeled or provided a model for the completed garment. For the clothing selection category, the entrants modeled a purchased outfit appropriate for both the wearer and the occasion. The entries in both categories were judged by a set of criteria with corresponding points.
The winners by category are as follows:
Clothing Construction – Children: Ina Graham
Clothing Construction – Women’s Separates: Ina Graham
Clothing Construction – Women’s Dresses: Margie Douglas and Maria Galloway
Clothing Selection – Sportswear: Zeda Woods, Maria Galloway, and Angela Coleman
Clothing Selection – Suits: Mary Frances Stepp
Clothing Selection – Dresses: Margie Douglas, Pat Williams, and Carol Pierson
Clothing Selection – Semi-Formal/Formal: Mary Frances Stepp and Cheryl Huey
Clothing Selection – Separates: Ina Graham
The entrants, club members, and guests all had an enjoyable time at this year’s event. Special thanks are extended to 4-H’er Leah Reid for serving as the Emcee, Dara Davis with Davis Defense for serving as a judge, Tiffany Keith with Fallen Oak Boutique for serving as a judge, and Ben Howell with Mercedes Tech for providing the background music and sound.
The MHV hosts various events throughout the year in addition to their community service projects. The MHV have four local clubs: Algoma, Beckham, Hanging Grapes, and Toccopola. If you are interested in joining or would like more information about the MHV, call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910.
