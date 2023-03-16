The Pontotoc County Mississippi Homemaker Volunteers (MHV) recently held their Fashion Revue at the Extension Office. Margie Douglas served as Fashion Revue Chairperson for organizing the event. This annual fun event encourages the development of skills in the areas of clothing construction as well as clothing selection. For the clothing construction category, the entrants constructed a garment for a man, woman, or child as well as modeled or provided a model for the completed garment. For the clothing selection category, the entrants modeled a purchased outfit appropriate for both the wearer and the occasion. The entries in both categories were judged by a set of criteria with corresponding points.

