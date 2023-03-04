More than seventy-five percent of Mississippi’s forests are controlled by private landowners. To maximize the benefits of property management, timberland owners should work together. This cooperation can occur through membership in the Mississippi Forestry Association (MFA).
The MFA was founded in 1938 with the purpose of advocating for Mississippi forest landowners. This organization works to ensure the sustainability of the forestry industry by promoting economic development, lobbying for helpful legislation, and providing education for its members along with others.
Strength in Numbers
Enrolling in MFA allows landowners to join forces with around 3,000 others. This support allows MFA representatives to promote state and federal policy that benefits its membership. MFA is also affiliated with the Mississippi Forest Sustainability Political Action Committee to aid in addressing issues that impact forest landowners. MFA works with other entities to attract new wood processing mills to our state as well.
Examples of legislative achievements from recent years include increasing legal log truck payloads to 84,000 pounds, creation of a voluntary truck inspection program for logging business owners, and transfer of commercial vehicle law enforcement duties to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety.
Education
Members receive reports of MFA accomplishments and current forestry information from publications including Tree Talk magazine, The Voice of Forestry email newsletter, and the MFA Legislative Bulletin.
MFA created the Mississippi Forestry Foundation (MFF) in 1964 to enable the delivery of education programs that detail the forestry industry and its contributions. Examples of these efforts include support of Teachers Conservation Workshops, Project Learning Tree, the Forest Workforce Training Institiute, the Mississippi Children’s Museum, the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, and the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum. MFF also promotes youth forestry through cooperation with the Boy Scouts of America, FFA, and 4-H.
MFF provides scholarship opportunities for students in the Mississippi State University College of Forest Resources. MFF also provides support for the Mass Timber Studio project which introduces MSU architecture students to the possibilities of using wood products in cutting edge designs.
Mississippi forest landowners can benefit from MFA membership. You can obtain more information and join MFA through its website which is located at https://www.msforestry.net.
If you would like to learn more about forestry and natural resource management, call the MSU Extension Service office in Pontotoc County at 662-489-3910 or email me at james.shannon@msstate.edu.
