For generations, the homemakers of Pontotoc County have loved sharing their treasured recipes. Try one of their recipes after a busy day at work or school, when it’s time to enjoy a homemade meal with your family. These easy and satisfying recipes are sure to satisfy even the picky eater. They give you just a taste of what the 1981 Pontotoc County Extension Homemakers offered in their yearly cookbook.
Embrace the timeless tradition of meatloaf to take center stage in your meal planning. During a time when families struggled like never before, meatloaf became a household staple in the 1930s. This humble dish enabled families to stretch their modest food portions, particularly protein, into hearty satisfying meals that lasted longer. Canned foods can also be an important part of a budget-friendly meal. Vegetables and fruits in cans often provide affordable nutrition for families trying to control spending without sacrificing taste. We invite you to try the following recipes and stay tuned for more to come!
DUTCH MEATLOAF
Neva Nash, Algoma Homemakers Club, 1981
This is one of the best meatloaf recipes you will find. It has the best texture and flavor, and it is really easy. Just pour all the sauce you mix right over the top of your meatloaf before cooking. This is a great recipe! Definitely a keeper!
Meatloaf Ingredients:
1 ½ lbs. ground beef
1 cup fresh breadcrumbs
1 medium onion, chopped
1 can (8oz.) tomato sauce
1 egg, beaten
1 ½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. pepper
Sauce Ingredients:
1 can (8 oz) tomato sauce
1 cup water
2 Tbsp. prepared mustard
2 Tbsp. vinegar
4 Tbsp. brown sugar
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Using a large spoon, combine onion, 8-oz tomato sauce, breadcrumbs, egg, salt, and pepper.
Add ground beef, mixing with your hands.
Form into a loaf and place into a casserole dish, preferably one with a lid. I like to poke a few holes into the top of the loaf so some of the sauce can get down into the loaf itself.
In a bowl, whisk together water, 8-oz tomato sauce, mustard, brown sugar, and vinegar.
Pour half of the mixture over the loaf. Cover the casserole dish with a lid or aluminum foil and bake the meatloaf for 1 1/2 hours. Baste at least once.
Pour the remaining mixture into a saucepan and bring to a simmer, allow the sauce to reduce until about as thick as tomato sauce. This takes about 20 minutes.
Allow meatloaf to cool for 10 minutes before slicing. Pour thickened sauce over slices to serve.
CORN CASSEROLE
Janice Keys, United Homemakers Club, 1981
Ingredients
1 can (17 oz.) cream-style corn
1 Tbsp. Flour
¾ cup milk
1 egg, beaten
2 Tbsp. sugar
¼ cup butter, melted
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Place the corn and flour in a small bowl and mix well by hand. Add the milk, egg, sugar, and butter and mix well.
Bake mixture in a small casserole dish for about 30 minutes in a 350-degree oven. Serves 5-6
MOTHER’S JIFFY PEACH COBBLER
Joanna Sloan, East Pontotoc Homemakers Club, 1981
Ingredients
1 cup water
1 cup all-purpose flour
1 cup sugar
2 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. salt
1 stick butter, melted
1 #3 can sliced peaches, undrained (16 oz. can)
Directions
Combine all ingredients except peaches.
Pour into a flat baking dish and top with peaches and juice.
Bake at 400 degrees until the crust floats to the top and is golden brown. Serves 6-8
Recipes are from
Title: A Book of Favorite Recipes
Compiled by: Pontotoc County Extension Homemakers of 1981