For generations, the homemakers of Pontotoc County have loved sharing their treasured recipes. Try one of their recipes after a busy day at work or school, when it’s time to enjoy a homemade meal with your family. These easy and satisfying recipes are sure to satisfy even the picky eater. They give you just a taste of what the 1981 Pontotoc County Extension Homemakers offered in their yearly cookbook.

