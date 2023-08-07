Thank you, thank you very much goes out to the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club where Lisa Lucius and I enjoyed an evening of food, fun and entertainment a couple of weeks ago. Elvis Tribute Artist Randy Sanders was performing with Legend of the Blues and invited us to join them for the event. If you think two retired teachers can’t boogie with the best of them, then you would be very wrong. The band was very good, and Randy outdid himself with his tribute to Elvis Presley. We were delighted to have been given the opportunity to meet the club members and learn about their endeavors to provide scholarships and make donations to many worthwhile organizations. I am sure Elvis would be very pleased with their commitment to keeping his memory alive and helping others. I think he would appreciate that a big chunk of the donations is channeled toward organizations who help children. If this sounds like something that might appeal to you, check them out.
Last week I was thinking about making some ratatouille, so I got up early on Saturday and visited the Farmer’s Market. It was a very pleasant morning in the low 70’s, and the perfect weather to be out and about. I saw many familiar faces and enjoyed visiting with so many of y’all. It was good to get a hug from Jane McVay and have a short chat with her. We had ‘kinfolk’ catching up to do. It was a fun outing, and I came home with everything I needed to start cooking.
Goodness me, yesterday I had to flip the page on the ole calendar. Can you believe that we have come to the middle of the third quarter of this year? Y’all hold on for I fear that we will be sliding on down that old dragon’s tail and into Labor Day quicker than we can say “lickety-split.” Just as we observed our nation’s Independence Day in July, did you know many other countries’ celebrations take place during the month of August? Among them are Benin and Switzerland who celebrate on August 1, and August 13 is the Central African Republic’s holiday. Ukraine’s independence is observed on August 24, and this is just to name a few. The word August means majestic, and the name August is a shortened form of the male name, Augustus. You might want to do your own research into the fascinating information about this mid-summer month. I have found it to be very interesting.
When I think of the month of August, I generally associate it with what I believe to be the hottest part of summer. When I was a child, we did not go back to school until after Labor Day since farming families needed the children to pitch in on the field work. In the country, we were up and off to the field much earlier than buses ran during the school year. We talk about the good old days, and we did have some good times, but I certainly do not miss those long, hot, harvest days. Once children experience sweat dripping from every pore in their bodies and little gnats buzzing around their eyes, ears and even up their noses, they tend to appreciate that big yellow bus rolling down the road. I have shared with you before that I had an inward dread of returning to school, but once we got into the semester, I loved it. When we talk about those good old days, some memories probably need to be swept under a rug so we can keep the “good” in good old days.
A saying from those good old days and even to this day is familiar to most of us. “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.” I have had my share of those “too good to be true” opportunities, and I suspect many of you have, too. I used to get overly excited to read about a fantastic deal only to find out a mistake had been made. I have reworded the saying to, “if it seems too good to be true, it’s probably a typo.” Some businesses or companies will go ahead and honor their blunders, but more often than not all I get is an apology and a thank you for bringing it to their attention. I know we are only human and not one of us is beyond making a mistake, but I wish somebody else would find and get these errors corrected before they get to me. Thus, I have begun preparing myself for disappointment through a tidbit of Maxine Wisdom. Mother used to tell us to prepare for the worst and hope for the best. I know that seems like a mighty big statement for a little typo, but I consider it to be a one size fits all piece of advice from that great philosopher, Maxine Hodges. For whatever reason when I think about Mother, I often find myself singing a few lines from a song written by Graham Nash in 1968 and later recorded by Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.
“Teach your children well
Don't you ever ask them why
If they told you, you would cry
So just look at them and sigh
And know they love you”
I hope my daughter and grandchildren will one day be able to reflect on their time with me and say what I wish I had told Mother. “Thank you. You taught us well, and I hope you know I love you.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.