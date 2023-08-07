Thank you, thank you very much goes out to the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club where Lisa Lucius and I enjoyed an evening of food, fun and entertainment a couple of weeks ago. Elvis Tribute Artist Randy Sanders was performing with Legend of the Blues and invited us to join them for the event. If you think two retired teachers can’t boogie with the best of them, then you would be very wrong. The band was very good, and Randy outdid himself with his tribute to Elvis Presley. We were delighted to have been given the opportunity to meet the club members and learn about their endeavors to provide scholarships and make donations to many worthwhile organizations. I am sure Elvis would be very pleased with their commitment to keeping his memory alive and helping others. I think he would appreciate that a big chunk of the donations is channeled toward organizations who help children. If this sounds like something that might appeal to you, check them out.

