So far, so good as we have made it through the first full week of summer. I hope everyone is enjoying the wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables that are available. I can’t imagine celebrating Independence Day without a slice of cold, juicy watermelon dripping down my chin. During hot weather, some meals just feel too heavy, so I am always looking for ideas to incorporate fresh veggies in lighter summer dishes. I especially enjoy experimenting with new recipes that highlight watermelon, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, fresh herbs and corn.
The other day, I was scrolling through Facebook checking to see what my friends were doing and if anyone had shared any new recipes. I often find a really interesting one that I just have to try. I also enjoy sharing new dishes I have created along with time saving hacks with my online friends.
As I scrolled down the page a picture of Irene Ryan (Granny Clampett) popped up. Since I am a long-time Hillbillies fan, this immediately caught my attention. It was supposed to be funny, but it struck me as true and somewhat sad. It said, “If common sense was lard, most folks wouldn’t be able to grease a pan.”
I thought about the truth in this statement because I know several folks who “bless their hearts” just don’t have enough common sense to boil water. For example, the other day I witnessed a man around my age and his grown son attempting to unload a large home appliance from their truck.
Instead of backing into the drive and up to the house, they pulled in and stopped behind the wife’s vehicle. Thankfully the woman looked out the door and told them to back up so she could move her car and then for them to back in to unload their appliance. I overheard the man say to the son, “She had a good idea.” I thought to myself, “She has common sense.”
My daddy always told us to think twice before we did something stupid that would reflect not only on ourselves but on our family. I believe, in many cases, it is not a lack of common sense as much as a lack of thinking before acting. I probably need to practice what I preach and think more carefully before opening my mouth to speak.
I am always getting myself into a predicament by opening my big mouth and suggesting that ‘we’ do something. I suspect you can guess who gets volunteered to get it going: ‘Me’; I usually end up being the ‘we’. But that is generally ok, because I am really good at delegating jobs for my friends and family. They are basically good sports and don’t grumble too much when asked to help. However, I suspect they wish ‘we’ would think and then think twice before opening ‘our’ big mouth. It could save all of us a lot of extra work. But I ask you, “What would be the fun in that?”
Our Miss Molly attended band camp at ICC for the first time. She was in the beginner band this past school year during the sixth grade and plays the oboe. She was tickled when they had tryouts the first day of camp and she made first chair in her division. Dale and I attended the end of camp performance and thoroughly enjoyed the show. I think Molly had a blast and is ready for Silver Band and seventh grade.
Our grands have had amazing teachers who gently pushed them to realize their musical abilities. Anna will be in the high school band this year, so there is no question as to what will happen on Friday nights. I predict a very busy school year for the Smith and McClantoc households, and I suspect quite a few of y’all are also gearing up for a busy year with the children and grands. It is going to be hectic, but lots of fun.
Another busy, but fun fall activity is the Pontotoc Community Theatre’s annual fall production. This year’s play is a mystery, and you will be given more details on Facebook and in the Progress. I do know that tryouts will be at 2:00 on the afternoons of July 29 and 30 as well as the evenings of August 1 and 3rd at 7:00. You may want to save these dates on your calendar. I hope you will consider trying out for a part, but if that is not in your wheelhouse you might simply want to attend and enjoy the show. If you prefer supporting the theatre from the audience, save the dates of October 21 and 22. I know this seems like a long time off, but just like the fair and the Bodock Festival, it will be here before we know it.
Yes, the Pontotoc County Fair is just around the corner. I am sure all of you talented folks are entering lots of wonderful items in the different categories. Good luck to each of you, and I know you will take home lots of ribbons for your efforts. I always look forward to this annual event, and I especially enjoy Senior Day at the Fair. That is always a fun day to see so many of y’all and enjoy some really good music, food, and other fun.
Speaking of fun, if you celebrate the 4th with fireworks, please be careful. I don’t want any of you to be injured during the festivities. Please remember, too, that pets are sensitive to the loud fireworks. So please take that into consideration when you get ready to light up the night sky. Whatever you do to celebrate the 4th, I hope you have lots of fun and stay safe.
If you see me out and about and I don’t speak, remember I have trouble with my vision. I would never deliberately ignore anybody, so wave at me, holler at me, or come on over and say, “Hello.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.