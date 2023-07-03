So far, so good as we have made it through the first full week of summer. I hope everyone is enjoying the wonderful fresh fruits and vegetables that are available. I can’t imagine celebrating Independence Day without a slice of cold, juicy watermelon dripping down my chin. During hot weather, some meals just feel too heavy, so I am always looking for ideas to incorporate fresh veggies in lighter summer dishes. I especially enjoy experimenting with new recipes that highlight watermelon, tomatoes, eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, fresh herbs and corn.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you