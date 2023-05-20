I hope all of the wonderful mothers, grandmothers, and other loved ladies had a fabulous Mother’s Day. I was happy to have my daughter and her family back in Pontotoc. They had been away for my older grand’s cheer competition in Orlando, Florida. I think Brent and Molly made good use of their free time by checking out a water park and a theme park. Robin and Anna were at the competition site all day each day. Awards were not announced until late each evening, so those girls had some long days. Anna’s team showed out, and she came home with a medal and a beautiful bracelet.

