I hope all of the wonderful mothers, grandmothers, and other loved ladies had a fabulous Mother’s Day. I was happy to have my daughter and her family back in Pontotoc. They had been away for my older grand’s cheer competition in Orlando, Florida. I think Brent and Molly made good use of their free time by checking out a water park and a theme park. Robin and Anna were at the competition site all day each day. Awards were not announced until late each evening, so those girls had some long days. Anna’s team showed out, and she came home with a medal and a beautiful bracelet.
I wish my parents could have lived to know these sweet grands I have. Mother and Daddy would have adored Anna and Molly. I have been thinking about Daddy, Billy Hodges, a bit more since his birthday is coming up. He would turn 93 on May 19 had he stayed with us. Kerry and I had a wonderful set of parents and I appreciate the kind words that many of you have said to me about them. If you still have your parents, don’t let a day go by without letting them know how much they mean to you. If you don’t tell them, I can assure you that one of these days you will regret it.
Did any of y’all go on the home tour sponsored by the Pontotoc Republican Women? Ann and I went on Saturday and had a grand time. I was very impressed with the Winston Bodock Bed and Breakfast. It was lovely and each bedroom has its own full bath which, we were informed, may not be true of all other such lodgings.
When we arrived at the next location, I couldn’t help but notice the adorable white picket fence surrounding the puppy yard. The sweet dog house and fence indicated exactly what we found, a comfortable home that oozed with love. We were invited into the Richmond home through a lovely closed -in porch. I was amazed at the magnificent chandelier hanging over the dining table. We were informed that they had found it stored away in pieces when they bought the home. They had cleaned it, reassembled it, and displayed it in a place where they could enjoy its sparkle and beauty.
We missed the sign to the next place, so we pulled off the road and set the GPS. We felt silly using a map guide to find a house on Main Street, but that is what we did. We realized we had missed the turn since the house could not be seen from the street. Obviously, we were more focused on finding a house that matched the photo in the Progress than looking for the small sign. The huge white columns and large porch to the Rackley home seemed to say, “Come on in and sit a spell.” And that was exactly what we found when we walked up and saw people sitting in a swing on the patio enjoying a bit of chit-chat. I was intrigued by the carport’s ceiling. It was beautifully painted in a most unique design. With the lovely ceiling and the ceiling fans whirling, I could imagine hosting a large group of friends and family out there. I generally set up tables under our car shed when we have a get-together, but we don’t have nearly the beauty or space that carport provides. When I finally pulled myself away and entered the house, I found a beautifully decorated home. I asked about a brick floor and was told that the brick came from the old Randolph school. How much fun it was to be walking on brick that had once surrounded me during my short time there prior to moving to the new South Pontotoc School. Fireplaces and beautiful mantles are a passion of mine, and they had one that caught my attention to the point that Ann had to remind me that I didn’t have “all day to stare at a mantle.” So, I took a picture of it, and we were on our way to the next and final destination.
I had watched the construction of the Lunn house when it was being built a few years ago just down the street from me. I had often considered walking down there with a buttermilk pie and introducing myself. But we all know where the best intentions lead. When I entered the home and met the owner, I immediately regretted that I had not already visited them. There was no doubt I was in a loving, Christian home. Many people were commenting on the collection of beautiful pottery on display, but I was impressed by the wall art located throughout the home. From Christian sayings and scripture to large, framed hymns, the home exhibited exactly what I found when I met Mrs. Lunn. She was simply precious and a delight with whom to chat. It made me sad to think about what I had missed by procrastinating and not baking that pie.
I appreciate the Republican Women organizing the home tour and thank y’all, the homeowners who were willing to invite the public into your homes. Each one was charming in its own special way, and y’all are very special for sharing them with us.
I enjoyed the busy Saturday afternoon with my friend and though I was somewhat tired from the outing, I was looking forward to my dinner date. Dale had invited me to go out to eat on Saturday evening, so I had skipped lunch in anticipation of a good supper. I was not disappointed. We had a delicious meal and enjoyed spending time together. We actually went out to eat twice while the kids were off on the cheer trip, and that was lots of fun. I guess even grandparents need a little time to themselves, but the house felt empty without Anna and Molly bopping in and asking, “Whatcha got to eat?” We kept our granddog, Charlie, while his family was visiting the land of the Mouse House. He did not like my cats and barked whenever he saw them. I suspect he was quite happy to return home with his people. I know my cats were not sad to see him go and probably welcomed the attention and snacks they get from Anna and Molly. It is nice to have things back to normal. We all need a break at times, and vacations are very welcoming. But isn’t it always good to get back home? Home, Sweet Home; there is no place better.
Speaking of which, Bellevue Baptist Church in Thaxton will be celebrating their Homecoming/75th Anniversary on Sunday, May 21 beginning at 10:30 that morning. Brother Tommy Inmon will be preaching, and Jon Tyler White will lead the singing. A fellowship meal will be served immediately following the program. Everyone is cordially invited to attend.
It matters not where our feet may roam, we never forget the way back home.
