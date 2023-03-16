In the month of March most gardeners are preparing for their first sighting of the tiny bird that brings so much fascination and joy – the hummingbird. This miniature bird is one that is both unique and entertaining. The bird’s tiny size is misleading when one sees the rate of speed in which it moves as well as how eagerly it “fights” to have a place at the feeder for nourishment.
Hummingbirds are migratory birds that spend their winters in Central and South America. The Mississippi State Publication ISO6421 notes that the birds return in early spring and leave before the onset of cool fall weather. These birds are flashes of color that dive and circle through the air. In Mississippi, the most popular of these birds is the ruby-throated hummingbird.
Feeders for these birds can be simple, plastic ones or very ornate, colorful ones found in gardening stores or catalogs. Humming birds are attracted to the color red, but contrary to belief, the food (nectar) for hummingbirds does not have to be red in color. The nectar for the feeders can be bought or made at home – one part refined sugar to four parts of water that has been boiled and then cooled before placing in the feeder. It is important to keep the feeder clean especially in hot weather, and the nectar should be changed regularly. While food for the hummingbird is very important, water, shelter, and nesting space should also be available.
In addition to the sugar nectar that is provided for the bird, spiders and flying insects are eaten by the hummingbird. This food is especially important during the nesting season. The gardener should not use pesticides in areas where the hummingbirds are found.
Often the sugar nectar is not necessary if the gardener provides plants where the hummingbird can feed. (In my own garden, I have seen hummingbirds ignore my feeder in order to move to some plants that are there.) If space is limited in a garden for plants to attract humming birds, the plants can be grown in containers. By including different types of plants, often the gardeners will see different types of these birds.
Plants that the gardeners can include are annual plants such as begonia, geranium, impatiens, lilies, petunias, and zinnias. Perennials such as bee balm, canna, salvia, dianthus, and verbena will also attract hummingbirds. Most gardeners will plant the perennials which will return the following year without replanting them. There are many other plants such as vines (honeysuckle) and trees (crabapple) that provide food for hummingbirds. The gardener also can locate native plants for humming birds which are already in their landscape such as crossvine, trumpet creeper, buckeye, and wild blueberries.
Author’s note: Strawberry Plains Audubon Center in Holly Springs, Mississippi, hosts a Hummingbird Festival each year in the month of September. There are informative sessions as well as plants and feeders with many hummingbirds feeding in preparation for their migration. It is a wonderful event for hummingbird lovers!
Lisa Lucious is a master gardener with the Pontotoc Chapter.
