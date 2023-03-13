The Pontotoc Music Club is celebrating it’s centennial with a night of concert pianos to delight your listening ear on Thursday, March 23, 7 p.m in the First Baptist Church sanctuary.
The public is invited to this special event. The night will feature a salute to all forms of music from the big band era, to Broadway to rock. The old familiar hymns will also be sung as well as other older songs from days gone by.
One of the oldest clubs in Pontotoc still meeting, the music study club was formed in 1923. To delight your poetry heart, here is a bit of their history written in prose form by club members.
Make a joyful noise unto the Lord, all ye lands.
Serve the Lord with gladness. Come before His presence with singing (Psalm 100:1,2)
Praise the Lord with harp: sing unto Him with the psaltery … (Psalm 33:2)
In 1923 lovers of music formed a club
A lifetime of music inspired their great love.
To share this love was their intent,
So, musical programs they did present.
This club continued through one hundred years
From Pontotoc homes where music was dear.
We reached out to others, to old and to young;
Listen! Throughout Pontotoc our songs are still sung.
To churches, schools and nursing homes,
Serving our town with melodious tones.
Scholarships endowed for Salmon and Henry
Help musicians honor their life and heir memory.
…it He that hath made us, and not we ourselves…(Psalm 100:3)
From Main Street to Broadway, hometown celebrities —
Don’t forget Waldrop, Elzy, Bramlett and Weatherly;
Their different styles, oh, we appreciate’
Our musical legacy they worked here to create.
With musical gifts that we employ
All types of music are ours to enjoy:
Classical, sacred, jazz, country and pop;
Brahams, Beethoven, Mosart and Bach.
With thanks to our teachers-
Miss Vera, Mrs. Galloway. Mrs. Henry, Mrs. Fisk,
Mrs. Rayburn, Mrs. Prewett, Mrs. Knight and the rest
Who nurtured our talent and let us a hand;
To others who directed both chorus and band.
Music is Love in search of a word,
And still our Club’s motto will ever be heard.
For over the years for this we have stood:
“To make good music popular and popular music good.”
And, so, with music our hearts will bind,
Delignting our spriotit and refreshing our mind.
I hear America singing, the sacred hymns I hear.
…each singing what belongs to him or her and to one else
…singing with open mouths their strong melodious songs.
-Walt Whitman
