This story begins with a little leprechaun named Sammy. Most leprechaun’s share their gold, but Sammy would rather keep all his gold to himself.
Whenever another leprechaun comes by to ask for some gold, little Sammy would yell “No! It’s my pot of gold!” And hug the pot tightly.
The other leprechaun just sighs in sadness and makes his way back to his rainbow. For many years Sammy sept his gold to himself while other leprechauns shared and spread theirs around the world for humans to find.
Sammy was content with having all the gold himself. One morning after having a restful sleep Sammy woke up with glee. He couldn’t wait to look at and hug his pot of gold. But wen he was about to hug his gold, his to was empty!
“Me pot of gold! It’s gone!” Sammy yelled out looking around foR his precious gold. To Sammy’s horror, all his gold had fallen into the river and was swept away by the current.
Heartbroken, Sammy sat on the ground and began to tear up. He did his best not to cry, but it was all in vain. Tears began to fall and he began sobbing.
His sobbing got the attention of all his buddies. Even if he never shared his gold, they couldn’t help but fell bad for him.
So all the leprechauns gathered a portion of their gold and made their way to the place where Sammy was sitting. Meanwhile, Sammy heard something and opened his eyes to see his friends leaving their gold in his pot. He looked at them with confusion in his eyes.
“Why are you sharing?” he asked. “After all of these years of me not helping, why do you help me?”
“We help our own. No matter how you have acted. We leprechauns have to stick together because there’s not that many of us left,” one said with a smile.
That day changed Sammy’s life. Ever since thin he has become a whole new leprechaun. He helps out his new friends and even sends gold to humans that are struggling. He learned it’s not worth it to be greedy, but worth more to be generous.
