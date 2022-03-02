Pontotoc County 4-H’ers recently competed in the Crepe Cook-Off held on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, in conjunction with the Dixie National Rodeo Days. The competition was sponsored by the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board. The mission of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board is to provide consumer education on the nutritional and economic value of eggs.
The competition was open to youth ages 8 to 18 from across the state and took place at the Trademart Arena on the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson, Mississippi. The 4-H’ers chose their own crepe recipe in either the sweet or the savory category. Each contestant was provided a portable cooking station and a one-hour time limit in which to independently prepare their recipe to present to the panel of judges.
Belindajames Castleman of Pontotoc was the first-place winner. Laura Lee Brown and Grace Randle, both of Pontotoc, tied for second place. Each received a cash prize courtesy of the Mississippi Egg Board. The Pontotoc County Extension office congratulates each of these local youth and wishes to thank the Mississippi Egg Board for investing in the young people of Mississippi by sponsoring this competition.
Here are three of the recipes.
SAVORY CREPE with
Chicken, Mushrooms, and Spinach
Makes 8-10 crepes in a 10-inch skillet
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 cup 2% milk
1 cup water
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
(*For sweet or dessert crepes add 1 Tbsp. sugar)
CREPE FILLING-spinach, mushroom, and chicken
2 cups of pre-cooked, chopped chicken (rotisserie works great)
or 2 chicken breasts seasoned and baked with
1 tsp. paprika
1/4 tsp. salt
2 Tbsp. butter
2 Tbsp. cream cheese
2 cloves of minced garlic
½ to 1 cup of mushrooms—sliced
1/2 cup 2% milk
4 cups of uncooked spinach
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
1 tsp. fresh basil or 1/2 tsp. dry basil
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
Crepes
1. Add all the ingredients into a blender. Flour, salt, eggs, melted butter and milk.
2. Blend on medium speed 1-2 minutes. Stop the blender and scrape down the sides of the blender. Continue to blend 1-2 minutes more or until the crepe batter is smooth.
3. Heat a non-stick skillet, on medium to medium high and lightly oil it. Wait till the pan is hot. Slowly pour the batter into the center of the pan, quickly tilf the pan around and swirl it around until it covers the entire pan evenly into a thin layer. (Your first batter may not work out perfectly) (also you will only need to lightly oil your pan every 2-3 crepes.)
4. You will see that the batter will start browning around the edges and will start to come off the pan approximately 1-2 minutes. Flip it over and cook for another 15 seconds or so.
Crepe Filling
1. In a large skillet add butter, cream cheese, and cooked chicken.
2. Add garlic and sauté for 1 minutes, then add the mushroom, milk and spinach.
3. Simmer till spinach and mushrooms are almost done and the sauce has thickened.
4. Add parmesan cheese and basil.
5. Now fill the crepes. Place the filling in the middle of the crepes.
6. Grate parmesan cheese over filling and fold each side of the crepes over.
7. Top with some more cheese and enjoy!
Creamy Strawberry and/or Blueberry Crepes
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 cup 2% milk
1 cup water
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
(*For sweet or dessert crepes add 1 Tbsp. sugar)
FILLING:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 Tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. grated lemon zest
1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
4 cups fresh strawberries, sliced, divided
1 cup heavy whipping cream, whipped
OPTIONAL: Blueberries
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, water, and butter. In another bowl, mix flour and salt; add to egg mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.
2. Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4 cup measure halfway with batter; pour into center of pan. Quickly lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly.
3. Cook until top appears dry; turn crepe over and cook until bottom is cooked. 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack crepes between pieces of waxed paper or paper towels.
4. For filling, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, lemon juice and zest, and vanilla until smooth.
5. Fold in 2 cups berries and the whipped cream.
6. Spoon about 1/3 cup of filling down the center of each crepe; roll up.
7. Garnish with remaining berries and, if desired, additional confectioner’s sugar.
8. Cover and refrigerate or freeze remaining crepes in an airtight container, unfilled, for another use.
SUNSHINE CREPE
Ingredients
4 large eggs
1 cup 2% milk
1 cup water
2 Tbsp. butter, melted
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 tsp. salt
(*For sweet or dessert crepes add 1 Tbsp. sugar)
FILLING:
1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened
1 1/4 cup confectioners’ sugar
1 can (20 oz.) crushed pineapple, drained
1 can (11 oz.) mandarin oranges, drained
1 tsp. vanilla extract
1 carton cool whip
Directions:
1. In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk, water, and butter. In another bowl, mix flour and salt; add to egg mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.
2. Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4 cup measure halfway with batter; pour into center of pan. Quickly lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly.
3. Cook until top appears dry; turn crepe over and cook until bottom is cooked. 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack crepes between pieces of waxed paper or paper towels.
4. For filling, in a small bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla until smooth.
5. Fold in pineapple, mandarin oranges, and the whipped cream.
6. Spoon about 1/3 cup of filling down the center of each crepe; roll up.
7. Garnish with remaining fruit and, if desired, additional confectioner’s sugar.
8. Cover and refrigerate or freeze remaining crepes in an airtight container, unfilled, for another use.
4-H Modeling Squad to Meet March 7
The newly-formed 4-H Modeling Squad will meet on Monday, March 7, 5:00 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office. Special guest, Mrs. Candace Baker Thomas, will offer tips and advice for upcoming Club activities and events. All youth ages 8 to 18 years of age as of January 1, 2022, are invited to attend even if they are not a current member of 4-H. For more information contact the Pontotoc County Extension Office at 662-489-3910.