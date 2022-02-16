Qualifying ended February 1, 2022, for this year’s non-partisan judicial elections and in 1st District Chancery and 1st District Circuit races all incumbent judges are unopposed for re-election.
In previous years, qualifying for non-partisan judicial elections began in January and continued through mid-May but effective this year legislative action reduced the qualifying period for judicial races to just five weeks.
The judicial races will be included in the General Election which will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Counties included in the Chancery 1st District include Pontotoc, Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Prentiss, Tishomingo and Union.
The Chancery First District race includes unopposed incumbents: Place 1: Brad Tennison; Place 2: Michael Malski; Place 3: Jacqueline Estes Mask; Place 4: Stephen T. Bailey.
Counties in the Circuit 1st District include Pontotoc, Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Prentiss and Tishomingo.
The Circuit First District race includes unopposed incumbents: Place 1: John R. White; Place 2: Paul S. Funderburk; Place 3: Kelly Mims; Place 4 Michael P. “Chip” Mills, Jr.
Qualifying also began January 3, 2022, for party primary and independent candidates for U.S. Representative. The qualifying period for Mississippi's four U.S. Representative posts ends Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
Mississippi’s four incumbent U. S. Representatives include: 1st District Trent Kelly (R); 2nd District Bennie Thompson (D); 3rd District Michael Guest (R) and 4th District Steven Palazzo (R). Representatives serve two year terms.
Primary Election Day is set for for Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Primary runoff Election Day is set for Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
The qualifying for any expiring School District posts doesn’t begin until Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The school board qualifying deadline is Friday, September 9, 2022.