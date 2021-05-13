May is National Beef Month! This designation recognizes the efforts of cattle farmers as they provide a nutritious product to feed people around the world. The Pontotoc County Cattlemen’s Association celebrated National Beef Month by hosting a cattlemen’s field day on May 6, 2021 at Hilliard Farms near Ecru.
The field day promoted practices to improve the efficiency and profitability of beef cattle operations in north Mississippi. The event was made possible through the support from the following sponsors: Corteva Agriscience, Covenant Financial, Pontotoc County Farm Bureau, Wade Inc., and Williams Equipment Company.
The event welcomed 65 cattle farmers from counties across north Mississippi including: Chickasaw, Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc, Monroe, Oktibbeha, Neshoba, Noxubee, Tippah, Union, and Yalobusha.
The participants rotated to various stops throughout the field day. The topics and speakers included in the field day are listed below.
Stop 1: Weed Control: Jacee May Allred, Corteva Agriscience
Participants learned how to use herbicides to improve livestock forage quality.
Stop 2: Farm Safety: John Hubbard, Mississippi Farm Bureau
Participants were reminded of causes of common farm accidents. Mr. Hubbard used onsite farm equipment to explain how to avoid tragedy.
Stop 3: Fencing: Phillip Vanlandingham Stay Tuff Wire
Mr. Vanlandinham demonstrated tools and techniques to efficiently construct fences for livestock.
Stop 4: Hay Sampling/Forages: Dr. Rocky Lemus, MSU Extension Service
Participants learned about the importance of using hay sampling as part of a livestock nutrition program.
Stop 5: Beef Cattle Nutrition: Gale Chrestman, Ware Milling Company
Producers learned the importance of including vitamins and minerals in their livestock nutrition program.
Stop 6: Beef Handling facilities: Bill Hilliard, Hilliard Farms
Mr. Hilliard demonstrated the facilities used to manage the livestock on his farm.
Stop 7: Farm Bio-security: Dr. Carla Huston and Dr. B.J. McClenton, MSU Extension Service
Producers learned methods to prevent the introduction of diseases onto their farms.
Lunch Speaker: Animal Identification and Trichomoniasis: Dr. Nancy Jackson, Board of Animal Health
Producers learned about the National Animal Identification System and regulations to control trichomoniasis.
The cattlemen’s field day successfully celebrated National Beef Month by providing cattle producers information to improve their operations. Please do your part to celebrate by firing up your grill and enjoying a delicious steak dinner!