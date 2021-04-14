The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop students in the Northeast Mississippi area from engaging in authentic, career experiences through the Imagine the Possibilities Career Expo. The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund (TWEF) at the CREATE Foundation has been the lead sponsor the last five years for an interactive career expo that pivoted during the 2020-2021 school year to provide virtual resources via a website and app.
The shift in the format of the expo wasn’t the only shift made this year as the focus moved from 8th grade to 10th grade students. Kristy Luse, Vice President of the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund, shared this shift came from feedback from students and schools about the importance of learning about opportunities while in high school to impact course selection as well as authentic learning opportunities such as job shadowing and internships.
In order to incentivize participation in the event, tenth grade students had the opportunity to win points by interacting with the various content and answering simple reflection questions. The points allowed students to be entered into a drawing to win Apple prizes in alignment with how many points they obtained.
One student from North Pontotoc and eight students from Pontotoc High School won prizes. The North student is Wesley May, the PHS students are Chambers Lane, Kennedy Daniels, Morgan Brownlee, Jonathan Vielmas, Kassandra Ramirez, Addison Owen, Jasmier Coleman and Emma Kate Houser.
Winners and their prize attainment include:
Those who garnered Level 1 BeatsX Earphones with 120 points were: Emmy Reynolds, Houston High School; Terry Robinson, Mantachie Attendance Center; Bryson Guess, Nettleton High School; Kaleigh Mason, New Albany High School; Michael Myhand, Saltillo High School and Sergio Garcia, Tupelo High School.
The Level 2 winners with 220 points who garnered the Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones include: Addison Owen, Pontotoc High School; Sydney Bean, Houston High School; Latreveone Davidson, Houston High School; Wesley May, North Pontotoc High School; Morgan Brownlee, Pontotoc High School and Crissen McCoy, Tupelo High School.
Level 3, AirPods Pro winners with 320 points included: Daniel Conlee, West Union Attendance Center; Emma Kate Houser, Pontotoc High School; Ariana Neal, Houston High School; Lillian Pulliam, New Albany High School; Hunter McCaine, Smithville Attendance Center and Chambers Lane, Pontotoc High School.
Those winning at Level 4 with 420 points received an iPad Air. They include: Chasity White, Tremont Attendance Center; Bre Ana Bennett, Tremont Attendance Center; Kassandra Ramirez, Pontotoc High School; Jonathan Vielmas, Pontotoc High School; John Stacks, New Albany High School and Jasmier Coleman, Pontotoc High School.
The highest level winners at Level 5 with 520 points were awarded a MacBook Air. These students were: Kara-Lee Moody, Tremont Attendance Center; Kennedy Daniels, Pontotoc High School; Nakayla Morris, Houston High School; Takhia Crump, Corinth High School; Nathaniel Boatman, Saltillo High School and Jacobie Smith, Tupelo High School.
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund team collected data on the school participation with the virtual career expo in the seventeen counties served in Northeast Mississippi. The participation data from October 2020-March 2021 revealed a participation rate of 20.71% across approximately 6,800 tenth graders in all participating schools. However, it is important to note that the participation in the school districts that have Career Coaches, also supported by the TWEF, as well as administrative leadership that championed the initiative had a significantly higher participation rate. The virtual format will continue in future years, even with a shift back to an in person event, and the hope will be for virtual participation to increase.