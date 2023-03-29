Boys's singles: Tay Thornton defeats Will Angle, 7-5, 6-0; Girls' singles: Heather Tedford defeats Aubrey Logan, 6-1, 6-3; Boys' doubles: Chambers Lane and Tristan Ferguson defeat Hunter Luby and Joshua Fernandez, 6-1, 6-1; Boys' doubles: Landon Long and Matt Martin defeat Brooks Prewitt and Drayden Wray, 6-1, 6-0; Girls' doubles: Izzy Park and Sam McGregor defeat Faith Brown and Mary Collins Wardlaw, 6-2, 6-3; Girls' doubles: Mollie Rackley and Piper McDonald defeat Gracie Brown and Mikea New, 6-0, 6-2; Mixed doubles: Caleb Long and Aubree Berry lose to Jack Tutor and Caityln Ard, 6-5, 6-0;
Pontotoc Warriors results on March 24 versus New Albany:
Boys' singles: Sawyer Ritchie defeats Brayden Bowan, 1-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15-13); Girls' singles: Aubree Berry loses to Heidi Clayton 6-0, 6-0; Boys' doubles: Chamber Lane and Shontavious Thornton lose to Gregory Nelson and Hunter Henson, 6-0, 6-3; Boys' doubles: Mattin Matin and Tristan Ferguson lose to Matthew Duncett and Carter Ladner, 6-1, 6-2; Girls doubles: Samantha McGregor and Heather Tedford lose to Gracie Mason and Sarah Robbins 6-1, 6-3; Girls's doubles: Izzy Park and Madison Clements lose to Carie Clayton and Eva Aldridge 6-2, 6-0; Mixed doubles: Landon Long and Mollie Rackley lose to Will Boyington and Natalie Creekmore 6-2, 6-3
