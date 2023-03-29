SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc’s offense was the epitome of efficiency last Tuesday against New Albany. The Cougars (13-2) scored 16 runs on a mere 7 hits, with 14 runs coming via home runs, as they thrashed the Bulldogs 16-2 in five innings.
There was a tight strike zone all night, with 20 combined walks. New Albany drew three in the top of the 1st, with Cole Roberts recording an RBI groundout to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.
In the bottom of the 1st Hayes Gregory drew a lead off walk, and, with two down, Ashton Matthews was hit by a pitch. Then catcher Shay Johnson smacked a 3-run homer over the left field wall. South drew two additional walks in the inning, but they were ultimately left stranded. New Albany trimmed the lead to 3-2 in the top of the 2nd with another RBI groundout, this time from Cooper Dodds.
The Cougars then exploded for a 10-run bottom half of the frame. Trace Ash reached on an error, and, after a pair of walks, Jackson Rodgers was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to bring home a run. Matthews subsequently crushed a grand slam to center field to extend the lead to 8-2. Shay Johnson followed with a single, and Drew Tutor was also hit by a pitch. Eli Holloway reached on a fielder’s choice, and Corder Buckner walked to load the bases again. With two outs Gregory singled on a ground ball into the 5-hole to drive in Tutor. Hunger Bagwell stepped to the plate and gave the Cougars the rare feat of two grand slams in a single inning, launching a pitch over the left field wall to make it 13-2.
South was not through, however. Buckner was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the 4th. Ash laid down a bunt single to put two on for Bagwell, who went yard for the second time with a 3-run shot that pushed the Cougars ahead 16-2.
Jackson Harmon picked up the win on the mound for South, throwing the first four innings and giving up only one hit. Ash worked the fifth and final frame, recording all three outs via strikeout.
Bagwell and Johnson each had a pair of hits, with Bagwell notching 7 RBIs.
“That’s what we haven’t been able to do all year- get big hits with runners in scoring position,” said South Pontotoc coach Jeff Harmon. “We tried to put a big focus on that over spring break, and tonight we came up with some big hits when we had to.”
On Thursday the Cougars took the second game of the series 8-2 on the road, improving to 4-0 in Division 2-4A.
“The guys are playing with some confidence,” coach Harmon said. “We are pitching it pretty well and playing good defense for the most part. We just have to keep doing that and hopefully keep swinging it well too.”
