Shay Johnson

South Pontotoc's Shay Johnson rounds third after nailing a 3-run homer in the bottom of the first in a big division win over New Albany on March 21. The Cougars are in first place in Division 2-4A with a 13-2 record overall, and 4-0 in division. 

 By Jonathan Wise

SPRINGVILLE- South Pontotoc’s offense was the epitome of efficiency last Tuesday against New Albany. The Cougars (13-2) scored 16 runs on a mere 7 hits, with 14 runs coming via home runs, as they thrashed the Bulldogs 16-2 in five innings.

Newsletters

galen.holley@djournal.com

Recommended for you