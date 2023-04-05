Hayden Kyle

Pontotoc's Hayden Kyle drives a pitch in the Warriors' loss at Ripley on March 25. The Warriors bounced back to take the second game in the series, on March 27, 8-2. 

 By Jonathan Wise

PONTOTOC- Ripley pitcher Ty Long was simply too much for Pontotoc last Tuesday night, as the junior right hander tossed a 2-hitter to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 victory over the Warriors.

