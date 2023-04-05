PONTOTOC- Ripley pitcher Ty Long was simply too much for Pontotoc last Tuesday night, as the junior right hander tossed a 2-hitter to lead the Tigers to a 2-0 victory over the Warriors.
Long has been so good this spring, in fact, that his whopping 14 strikeouts against Pontotoc was a season low.
The Warriors’ Jon Robert Carnes was very strong on the mound as well with an 8-strikeout complete game, but Ripley was able to push across a pair of runs and make them hold up.
Channing Garner led off the bottom of the 1st by drawing a walk for the Tigers. He advanced to second base on a wild pitch and scored after a base hit from Will Caviness. Cooper Davis singled and Evan Goolsby walked to load the bases, but Carnes got a strikeout and a fly out to get out of the inning and limit the damage to a lone run.
Ripley got a baserunner on in the 2nd, but Jabari Farr grabbed the third out with a nice running catch in the right field corner on a ball that would have no doubt plated another Tiger run.
The Tigers put runners on second and third base with nobody out in the 3rd, but Carnes struck out the next two batters before inducing a fly out from Jackson Fortune to end the threat.
Jack Sansing and Carnes were able to draw walks from Long with one down in the top of the 4th, but Long struck out the next two. A pair of hit batters ultimately cost the Warriors in the bottom half of the frame. Long had an infield single to drive in Tanner Allen and extend the lead to 2-0. Ripley loaded the bases, but once again Carnes kept PHS in the game by fanning Goolsby to end the inning.
Sansing broke up Long’s no-hitter with a two-out double off the left center wall in the 6th. Carnes was then intentionally walked, and Long escaped the inning with a strikeout. Hayden Kyle lined a pitch up the middle for Pontotoc’s second hit of the night in top of the 7th, but Long got the next out to finish off the win.
Pontotoc took the second game of the series 8-2 on Thursday night. Garrett Pound fanned 12 batters on the mound. Carnes, Kyle and Jackson Williams each drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors, while Sansing and Farr had multi-hit games.
