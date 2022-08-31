Wilder

Jimmy Wilder died Wednesday, August 31, services will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2 p.m. at West Heights Baptist Church. Browning Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Wilder Fitness Equipment owner Jimmy Wilder of Pontotoc who was 65 years old, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at his residence. He was born March 19, 1957 to Everett and Dorothy McCarver Wilder. Jimmy was a member of West Heights Baptist Church and the Pontotoc Masonic Lodge #81. He was a 1976 graduate of Pontotoc High School and a member of the Pontotoc Warrior Football team from 1973 to 1975. Jimmy attended ICC, MS College and MS State, where he was awarded a football scholorship. He founded Wilder Fitness Equipment and his passion in life was to assist many schools and colleges around the county with fitness equipment to better the lives of the athletes. Jimmy treated his employees like family and was known as one that would give you the shirt off his back and expect nothing in return.

