In looking back at 2021, the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll. Fear of the unknown is stressful. Most of us can cope with stress when we see a light at the end of the tunnel, but when the uncertainty never ends, weariness sets in and stress levels increase. Instead of feeling stressed, reflect on all the good changes you made during 2021 that you would like to continue into the year ahead. Here are some tips for making 2022 more positive:
Perhaps your family schedule pre-pandemic had become packed with way too many activities. Use the opportunity to selectively choose which activities you want to continue and which ones you want to let go.
If you began cooking more at home during the pandemic, then continue to do so. Cooking more at home and eating meals together as a family is a healthy habit to maintain. Cooking can stimulate the brain and help build self confidence in people of all ages.
Did you do more outdoor activities such as walking during the pandemic? Walking increases your body’s serotonin and dopamine leading to better mood and lower rates of depression. In addition, walking can lower your blood pressure over time as your heart becomes more efficient. Walking can also reduce your risk of chronic diseases. The American Diabetes Association recommends walking to lower blood sugar levels.
The rapid changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic led to increased rates of anxiety and depression. Being grateful decreases anxiety and improves mood. According to Harvard health experts, gratitude is associated with improved health and helps people deal with adversity and build relationships. Gratitude helps people focus on what they have, rather than what they do not have. Keep a list of things you are thankful for. Write a thank-you note to express appreciation to someone who has helped you. Use prayer time to express gratitude to God for His watch and care over us.
The beginning of a new year is a logical time for self-reflection and goal setting. Think about the changes you made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that you want to maintain. Rather than becoming stressed over what you cannot control, focus on what you can control. Be purposeful in your activities and make friends and family a priority. Human contact is essential to our mental well-being. Remember to cultivate an attitude of gratitude.
