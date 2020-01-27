If there is one place many people take for granted until they need a particular book or have to do a research paper it is the Pontotoc County Library. Our 12,000 square foot facility has service the people of this area and beyond since June, 1976.
While communication has changed drastically in the past 44 years, folks still love to have that quiet place to curl up and read. Children enjoy the special section of books written just for them and the story hour that is held each Wednesday along with a short craft time.
Have you checked out the magazine rack lately? It is in short supply because magazine subscriptions continue to increase and there is little money for those types of services. Because of this, you can help buy subscriptions for the library in two ways. First, you can contact the library and see which magazines are needed and donate a full monthly subscription, or you can donate a $1 or more through the Love Your Library campaign and all monies through this will be sued to purchase magazine subscriptions. Magazines are needed for children, teens and adults.
The library offers many things that maybe you have never thought about.
There is a monthly lunching with books, which is coming up Thursday, February 13, at 12 noon, with a special guest that everyone loves to hear.
Charlie Spillers will be the guest speaker. An Ex-Marine, Spillers is a former agent, federal prosecutor, and Justice Attaché for Iraq. is the author of Confessions of an Undercover Agent: Adventures, Close Calls, and The Toll of a Double Life, published by University Press of Mississippi.
The book describes his ten years of undercover crime fighting and narrow escapes. Playing different roles, he infiltrated drug trafficking groups, Dixie Mafia auto-theft rings, Mafia and Mexican drug smuggling operations, and fought police corruption.
He later became a federal prosecutor and volunteered and served three tours in Iraq. First as an attorney-advisor to the Iraqi court that tried Saddam Hussein and other regime leaders. He then served as the Justice Attaché for Iraq and led a joint project to disrupt al Qaeda financing. His work related to Iraq was recognized by the FBI Director, the British Ambassador and Britain’s Minister of State for the Armed Forces.
The Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters nominated Confessions for the 2016 award for Best Nonfiction Book.
Mr. Spillers has written a novel, an international thriller entitled Whirlwind: An Agent Frank Marsh Novel, published in 2017, and is working on the sequel entitled Flashpoint. He moderated the panel “Crime and the Law” at the 2019 Mississippi Book Festival. Spillers lives in Oxford, Mississippi.
Mr. Spillers is a wonderful storyteller and speaker. Anyone interested is welcome to attend. A free lunch will be provided. The Pontotoc Music Study Club will provide music prior to noon.
Other programs
Every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. there is a special program for children that includes reading a book and a craft time.
The library has also changed with the times. Ebooks are available for downloading to kindles and play away MP3s are also available for checkout.
If you want that extra special educational opportunity for your younger children pre-loaded launchpads are available for check out. They are called Playaway Launchpads, which is a computer book just for kids. It is geared children who are pre-school age and has eight to ten stories on it. They also have high quality ad-free apps on each device.
The content collection spans the six fundamental learning areas covering English Language Arts, Math, Science, Language Learning, Critical Thinking and Creativity. Each learning experience is theme packed. You can choose from animals, princesses, fantasy and more.
The library has vertical a file which is filled with history from Pontotoc as well as genealogical records.
If you are interested in getting involved in the library, there is a special group called Friends of the Library who come and volunteer their time and efforts to help shelve books, provide interesting articles to view in the glass case and sell the books to help raise monies for the library to offer more services.
The friends meet every second Thursday of the month after the Lunching With Books program.
And if you are looking to pick up good reads for your own bookshelf at a fraction of the cost, check out the sale the friends of the library has going on just to the right of the door when you go in the library.
If you need to use a computer there are several computer stations for young and old alike to do research.
And don’t forget the books! Shelves and shelves of them that can take you anywhere in the world without leaving the room.