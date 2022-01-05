Tom Lucas from Pontotoc is in a special organization, and was recently awarded the Disabled American Veteran’s pin (DAV). Carroll Davis, Jr. DAV Adjutant and Ray Wilburn, senior vice commander were in Pontotoc to award Lucas his 75 year DAV pin, which is a rare honor. Sporting his shirt from the U.S.S. Gandy, Lucas accepted the pin and certificate. He joined the DAV in 1946.
“This is the first one I’ve awarded in Mississippi,” Davis said after he gave Lucas his certificate.
Lucas said he never dreamed he would be here long enough to receive a 75 year pin. “When I got my 70 year pin I didn’t think I’d get another one,” he said.
The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) was created in 1920 by World War I veterans for disabled military veterans of the United States Armed Forces that helps them and their families through various means. It was issued a federal charter by Congress in 1932. It currently has over 1 million members. In the aftermath of World War I, disabled veterans in the United States found themselves seriously disadvantaged, with little governmental support. Many of these veterans were blind, deaf, or mentally ill when they returned from the frontlines. An astonishing 204,000 Americans in uniform were wounded during the war. The idea to form the Disabled American Veterans arose at a Christmas party in 1919 hosted by Cincinnati Superior Court Judge Robert Marx, a U.S. Army Captain and War World I veteran who had been injured in the Meuse-Argonne Offensive in November 1918.
The Disabled American Veterans of the World War (DAVWW) was officially created on September 25, 1920, at its first National Caucus, in Hamilton County Memorial Hall in Cincinnati, Ohio. World War II gave it a name change of DAV to recognize the impact of the new war, with subsequent wars to follow.
When someone is officially disabled they receive a pin recognizing that status and it is highly unusual to have a veteran receive a 75 year pin.
Lucas served in the U.S. Navy, a signalman aboard the destroyers that he sailed on. Lucas started out his tenure in North Africa and ended it in the Tokyo Bay listening to the surrender of Japan. “I was part of a destroyer escort in the bay and everything was broadcast on loudspeakers as General McArthur accepted the unconditional surrender of Japan.”