There’s nothing I enjoy more than holding and playing with my grandson, Hutton.
But some things sure have changed since my two kids were babies.
Even the latest version of the Hokey-Pokey song is different:
“You put your left foot in,
You take your left foot out;
You put your right foot in,
And you shake it all about.
You do the Hokey-Pokey,
And you turn yourself around.
Plantar Fasciitis abounds!
You put your big nose in,
You stick your big nose out;
You stick your big nose in,
And you shake it all about.
You do the Hokey-Pokey,
And you turn yourself around.
Facebook runs you down!
You put your two cents in
You take your two cents out
You put your two cents in
And you shake it all about.
You do the Hokey-Pokey
And you text it all around.
Can’t close your big ole mouth!
You put your whole self in,
You put your whole self out;
You put your whole self in,
And you shake it all about.
You do the Hokey-Pokey,
Got a seat to set down.
These walk-in tubs are uptown. “
They’ve even changed one line in Rock-a-bye baby:
Rock-a-bye baby, in the tree top,
When the wind blows the cradle will rock,
When the wind drops, the cradle will fall,
Down will come baby– One call that’s all!
Mercy!
And most of you remember the “Wheels on the Bus” song that children love.
The song is full of action and motion, such as “wheels on the bus go round, round, round, wipers going swish, swish, swish, horns going beep, beep, beep and babies going wah, wah wah.”
I was singing the song to Hutton and he told me I forgot the verses about the “cell phones going ring, ring, ring--ring, ring, ring, the selfies going click, click click and the movies going stream, stream, stream.”
At bedtime they put some kind of electronic sock on Hutton’s foot and it it tells heart rate, oxygen level, temperature, EKG, weather forecast and golf scores.
Dr. Montgomery said I need to get some support socks with the same capability and let Hutton rock me to sleep.