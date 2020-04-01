“For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, … The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me.’”
Matthew 25:35, 40 NIV
Shutting down of both the county schools due to the COVID-19 virus has put hundreds of children into the uncertainty of eating lunch. So the bus drivers, teachers and cafeteria staff at the schools did something about it. They contacted churches in the area to use their parking lots and are delivering sack lunches to these places, setting up tables and waiting on folks to drive in and get them. The sacks also have breakfast for the next morning in them.
Pontotoc County School Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett had high praise for his staff for love and care they have shown to the children of the area. “They wanted to be there to help their kids,” he said.
“At last count, the volunteers have fed over 800 children in Pontotoc County. The cafeteria staff, the bus drivers, the teachers, the administrators everyone did a great job and we are very thankful.”
The feeding has a two pronged aspect. The first is the afore mentioned church parking lot set up and in addition they are driving food to specific locations.
“We have some students whose parents can’t come to the sites, so we are driving food to these places,” Dr. Puckett noted. “This will continue while school is suspended due to the virus.”
Folks can come between 10:30 —11:30 to pick up food at these locations:
North Pontotoc Locations:
Cherry Creek Baptist
Endville Baptist
North Pontotoc School
Sherman Church of Christ
Thaxton Baptist Church
Hurricane Community Center (Only from 10:35 - 10:50 a.m., a bus will be there between these times with meals.)
In addition, two bus routes will deliver food to specific locations in the North area. Each bus will have food at the first location at 10:30, then move to the next location from there. Students will need to be watching and listening for the bus (drivers will honk). These routes are as follows:
Route One Stops (in order): Possom Trot, Swords Lane, Graham Road, Smoketop
Route Two (in order): J. Sewell Cove, Brassfield, Harmony Loop
South Pontotoc Locations:
Carey Springs Baptist
Cooke Baptist Church
Midway Baptist Church
South Pontotoc School
(If you have been going to Toccopola, please go to Carey Springs or Thaxton Baptist)
In addition, two bus routes will deliver food to specific locations in the South area. Each bus will have food at the first location at 10:30, then move to the next location from there. Students will need to be watching and listening for the bus (drivers will honk). These routes are as follows:
Route One (in order): Shanda Ridge laundromat, Kizer Trail, Post Oak Dr.
Route Two (in order): Salmon Rd, Evergreen Dr.