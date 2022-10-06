After an almost 3-year hiatus, Lunching With Books will resume on Thursday, October 13 at noon in the Roselle Calloway Wax Meeting room at the library. The program is being hosted by the Friends of the Pontotoc County Library.
The guest for the October 13th program is Nancy Dandridge Patterson author of The Carving Place and The Bargain: Paulette's Story, book one and two in a three-part series that follows Lora Sinclair from her native Mississippi to adventures in West Virginia.
The November 10th Lunching with Books will feature Rev. Dr. Jody Hill who wrote The Peoples Bank: A Legacy of Community Leadership which tells the story of The Peoples Bank's transformational influence in Ripley, Mississippi. The Peoples Bank embraces the philosophy that a strong community bank makes a strong community and vice versa.
Pontotoc Health and Rehab is providing lunch for both the October and November programs. Both events are free and open to the public.
The Friends of the Pontotoc County Library will meet immediately following each program. New members are welcome and may join anytime. Annual dues are $10 for individuals.
Please arrive earlier than noon so you can get parked and get into the room.
