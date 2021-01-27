M.B. Mayfield’s art was critically acclaimed throughout the United States. Working to restore the M.B. Mayfield home into a museum are Jeannie Thompson, Andrew, Ken and John Nowlin. They are holding a painting by Mayfield that was done in the mid 1990s of a cotton gin in Itawamba County. His home was bought for the town of Ecru by the Nowlins and restoration is expected to take most of this year to complete.