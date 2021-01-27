The late M.B. Mayfield’s art has touched the lives of those in Pontotoc County and beyond and those in the town of Ecru are determined to preserve his heritage for years to come.
It all started last year with the moving of the home that the late artist lived in for most of his life. The house was moved from it’s location on old Highway 15 down to beside the Tanglefoot Trail and is being turned into the M.B. Mayfield museum.
Jeannie Thompson who is the librarian at North Pontotoc School has long been interested in seeing this bit of history come to life. Ecru businessman Ken Nowlin and his sons purchased the home from the Mayfield family for the town of Ecru and moved it last October.
The winter months have been spent going through the home and assessing what needs to be done.
“We are very fortunate to have the Nowlins help,” Thompson said.
Mayfield studied art from a broom closet at Ole Miss, and became one of the leading artists of our time. His work hangs in many galleries all across the nation.
Born in the years before America was hit with the Great Depression, Mayfield longed to be a great artist.
A twin in a black family with meager means and 10 other siblings, he didn’t let that deter him from practicing his talent.
He took flowers and smashed them to make paints. He took red zinnias, blue morning glories and the juice of berries to create his many hues.
He even dabbled into paper mâché and created a bust that was displayed on his front porch. It was his work displayed on his front porch on an early summer day in 1949 that caught the attention of Chattanooga, Tennessee Professor Stuart R. Purser.
The professor was enamored with the bust which was a sculpture of Joe Lewis and stopped by Mayfield’s house to get a better look at it. While there he saw his paintings and gave the young man of 26 a “generous supply of art materials, of a high quality that I had never been able to own” as Mayfield put it in his book The Baby that Crawled Backward.
Purser asked Mayfield to come and work as custodian in his art department at Ole Miss. It was through this that he was able to take art lessons from Purser in the broom closet at Ole Miss.
Mayfield had literally hundreds of paintings to his credit when he died. His work has been shown in Atlanta, Georgia; San Antonio, Texas; Oxford, Mississippi; Chicago, Illinois and many other states in the lower 48.
And now the life of Ecru’s favored artist son will be remembered in a living history through the restoration of his home. It is in poor shape, but through the efforts of Thompson and Nowlin and his sons the home is going to be restored to look exactly like it did when Mayfield lived in it.
Thompson said it will be a long process. Because of the intricate nature of the work and the absolute historical restoration of it this will not be done over night or even in a few weeks. It will most likely take most of this year to get this done.
“We are working with the Amish to restore the doors and the windows and with a man who restores furniture to make his furniture look like it did in the 70s,” Thompson said.
The goal is to restore the home to the standards of the Department of the Interior so that it can be placed on the National Registry of Historic places. Once this is done, the home will be on the map world wide because of the internet.
Thomspon said the most exciting part of the purchase of the home is there are literally hundreds of documents that belonged to the late artist that they are going through and preparing for storage.
In addition to this, the museum will have a 501c3 status once all the paperwork goes through so that it can be a perpetual showcase for years to come, and those who want to donate can be assured that the funds will go toward the care and upkeep of the beloved artists way of life.
In tandem with the home restoration, an interpretive center which Thompson says may cost some $100-$200,000 is in the works. Some funds will come from grants and some from non-profit donations. “It is a wonderful thing to be involved in doing. We are trying to tell his story with this home restoration and future museum/ interpretive center.”