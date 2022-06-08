Here are the 2022 Mississippi High School Baseball Coaches All-State Teams for all classes. These all-state teams are voted on by coaches around the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches.

CLASS 6A

Coach of the Year: K.K. Aldridge, Northwest Rankin

Player of the Year: Nick Monistere, P/INF, Sr., Northwest Rankin

First Team

Bradley Loftin, P, Sr., DeSoto Central

Connor Brooks, P, Sr., Northwest Rankin

Patrick Galle, P, Sr., Biloxi

Jacob Hill, INF, Sr., Lewisburg

Mo Little, INF, Sr., Brandon

Brice Ainsworth, INF, Sr., Northwest Rankin

Gatlin Sanders, INF, Sr., Madison Central

Mari Boyd, OF, Sr., South Panola

Jake Cook, OF, Sr., Madison Central

Kristian Sprawling, OF, Sr., DeSoto Central

Brady Thomas, C, Sr., Northwest Rankin

Campbell Smithwick, C, Jr., Oxford

Logan Forsythe, UTL, Sr., D’Iberville

Brock Tapper, UTL, Sr., DeSoto Central

Jacob Keys, UTL, Jr., Brandon

Second Team

Josh Lee, P, Jr., Gulfport

K.K. Clark, P, Jr., Brandon

J.P. Robertson, P, Jr., Germantown

Cameron Hill, INF, Sr., Germantown

Ty Wicker, INF, Sr., Oxford

Tyler Pearson, INF, Sr., DeSoto Central

Jonah Katsaboulas, INF, Sr., Brandon

Beau Bryans, OF, Sr., Madison Central

Jacob Palazzo, OF, Jr., Gulfport

Cade Greer, OF, Sr., Lewisburg

Ross Highfill, C, Sr., Madison Central

Jayden Mark, C, Sr., Petal

Bray Hubbard, UTL, Jr., Ocean Springs

McClain Ray, UTL, Sr., Tupelo

CLASS 5A

Coach of the Year: Michael Long, East Central.

Player of the Year: T.J. Dunsford, P/INF, Jr., East Central

First Team

Carson Robb, P, Sr., Vancleave

Drake Douglas, P, Sr., Saltillo

Max Miller, P, Sr., Vancleave

Kaden Irving, INF, Jr., Gautier

Demarkez West, INF, So., Neshoba Central

Hollis Porter, INF, Sr., East Central

Luke Wood, INF, Jr., Saltillo

Eli Smith, OF, Jr., East Central

Tyrus Williams, OF, Sr., Lafayette

Caleb Dyess, OF, Jr., Pearl River Central

Logan Terry, C, Jr., East Central

Matthew Roncalli, UTL, Sr., Saltillo

Andrew Marble, UTL, Jr. East Central

Reid Hall, UTL, Sr., Neshoba Central

Second Team

Brant Smith, P, Sr., New Hope

Noah Robinson, P, Jr., Lafayette

Jesse Hancock, P, Sr., Neshoba Central

Cameron Fennel, INF, Sr., Long Beach

Lawson Odom, INF, Jr., West Jones

Andin Bolen, INF, Sr., George County

Jared Dickens, INF, Sr., Pearl River Central

Evan McCarthy, OF, Sr., Saltillo

Blaine Causey, OF, Sr., South Jones

Francisco Elvira, OF, Sr., West Jones

Ryan Hardin, C, So., Neshoba Central

James Woody, UTL, Jr., Ridgeland

Hunter Carr, UTL, Sr., New Hope

Maney Miller, UTL, Sr., Brookhaven

CLASS 4A

Coach of the Year: Andy Davis, Sumrall

Co-Player of the Year: Gehrig Conard, P, Sr., Stone; Marshall Phillips, INF/P, Sr., Sumrall

First Team

J.W. Armistead, P, Sr., Mooreville

Andrew Knight, P, Sr., Sumrall

Riley Passman, P, Sr., Poplarville

Brice Deaton, INF, Sr., Pontotoc

Jon Robert Carnes, INF, Sr., Pontotoc

Jacob Scott, INF, Sr., Mooreville

Stone Collier, INF, Sr., Itawamba AHS

Jackson Parker, OF, Sr., West Lauderdale

Collin Pipkins, OF, Jr., Greene County

Cade Dedeaux, OF, Sr., Sumrall

Ethan Wood, OF, Sr., Kosciusko

Ethan Aultman, C, Sr., Sumrall

Charlee Strickland, UTL, Sr., NE Jones

Peyton Lacy, UTL, Jr., Pass Christian

Levi Odom, UTL, Sr., Sumrall

Second Team

Carson Ellis, P, Sr., NE Jones

Garrett Pound, P, Jr., Pontotoc

Eli Hilbun, P, Jr., Pass Christian

Jacob Brooks, INF, Sr., New Albany

Spence Coffman, INF, Sr., Tishomingo County

Adrian Byrd, INF, Sr., Stone

Luke Coleman, INF, Sr., Senatobia

Kye Braddock, OF, Jr., NE Jones

Conner Graves, OF, Sr., Ripley

Cade Kennedy, OF, Sr., West Lauderdale

Jace Lott, C, Sr., Greene County

Jake Taylor, UTL, Sr., Corinth

Mason McMilliam, UTL, So., Mooreville

Jake Martin, UTL, Sr., North Pike

Walt Gardner, UTL, Sr., Pontotoc

CLASS 3A

Coach of the Year: Chris Pace, Amory

Player of the Year: Bo Rock, P/INF, Sr., Amory

First Team

Hank Eaton, P, So., Kossuth

Cal Culpepper, P, Jr., Clarkdale

Matthew Azordegan, P, Sr., St. Andrew’s

Tre Broom, INF, Sr., West Marion

Reed Stanford, INF, Sr., Amory

Dre McCrae, INF, Sr., Water Valley

Will Wood, INF, Sr., SE Lauderdale

Seth Farni, OF, Jr., St. Stanislaus

Brett Boutwell, OF, Sr., Wesson

Donovan Hale, OF, Sr., Seminary

Ben Davis, C, Sr., Booneville

Brandon Rhodes, UTL, Sr., St. Stanislaus

Jackson Cheek, UTL, Sr., Nettleton

Logan Craft, UTL, Sr., Seminary

Second Team

Dalton Meadows, P, So., Franklin County

Walker Swearingen, P, Sr., Clarkdale

Otis Brooks, P, Jr., St. Patrick

Hugh LeMasters, INF, Jr., St. Stanislaus

Evan Smith, INF, Sr., Nettleton

Ben Sandlin, INF, Jr., Booneville

Tristan Hendrix, INF, Fr., Hatley

Corbin Gillentine, OF, Jr., Amory

Colson Thompson, OF, Sr., Clarkdale

Tyler Keys, OF, Jr., Seminary

Walker Maranto, C, Jr., Amory

Karson Evans, UTL, Sr., Seminary

Doc McLaurin, UTL, Jr., Magee

Trace Roy, UTL, Jr., Enterprise-Clarke

CLASS 2A

Coach of the Year: Jamie Russell, East Union

Player of the Year: Jackson Parker, OF/P, Sr., Stringer

First Team

Rudy Baldwyn, P, Sr., East Union

Luis Cano, P, Sr., Belmont

Matthew Boszor, P, Jr., Puckett

Evan Holifield, INF, Jr., Stringer

Rett Johnson, INF, Jr., East Union

Brady McGee, INF, Sr., Lake

Jude Treadaway, INF, Jr., East Union

Luke Weist, OF, Sr., Sacred Heart

Connor Timms, OF, Jr., East Union

J.D. Gibson, OF, Fr., Lake

Casen Dehart, C, Jr., Loyd Star

Nic Arender, UTL, Sr., Stringer

Eli Akins, UTL, Sr., Walnut

Jacob Lanier, UTL, Sr., Lake

Brendon Gaunt, DH, Sr., Pisgah

Second Team

Jackson Swales, P, Sr., Pisgah

Lance Jenkins, P, Jr., Stringer

Jacob Hopkins, P, Sr., Pine Grove

Aiden Alford, INF, So., Lake

Gavin Bledsoe, INF, Jr., Pisgah

Troy Taylor, INF, Jr., New Site

Ian Holliday, INF, Fr., Pisgah

Jacob Hough, OF, Sr., Mize

Kobie White, OF, Sr., Pisgah

Jackson Mayer, OF, Sr., Myrtle

Aiden Swales, C, So., Pisgah

Hayden Roberts, UTL, Sr., East Union

Riley Easterling, UTL, Sr., Loyd Star

Callister Baugh, UTL, Sr., Sacred Heart

Hastings Gibson, DH, Sr., East Webster

CLASS 1A

Coach of the Year: Johnny Olsen, Resurrection

Player of the Year: Aiden Moffett, P/INF, Sr., Taylorsville

First Team

J.T. Schnoor, P, Sr., Resurrection

Joe Scarborough, P, Sr., Resurrection

Drew Rowsey, P, Fr., Biggersville

John Paul Yates, INF, Sr., Tupelo Christian

Chipper Drake Moore, INF, Jr., Vardaman

Devin Miller, INF, Sr., Richton

Cyrus Rone, INF, Sr., Ethel

Tre Gunn, OF, So., Biggersville

Cedrick Beavers, OF, Sr., Taylorsville

Layth Holiday, OF, Jr., Tupelo Christian

Collin Oswalt, C, Sr., Tupelo Christian

Kameron McCuller, UTL, Sr., Ethel

Jacob Williams, UTL, Sr., Sebastopol

Greer Manning, UTL, So., West Union

Second Team

Grant Martin, P, Fr., West Union

Cody Perry, P, Sr., French Camp

Brannon Riley, P, Sr., Richton

Dylan Rowsey, INF, Jr., Biggersville

Zane Ragon, INF, Sr., Vardaman

Jess Johnson, INF, Jr., Sebastopol

Kanyon Fleenor, INF, Sr., Tupelo Christian

Max Askew, OF, Jr., Resurrection

Kelby Jordan, OF, Sr., Taylorsville

Luke Overstreet, OF, So., Biggersville

Macon Bentley, C, Sr., French Camp

Tyler Weaver, UTL, Sr., Ethel

Cy Mooney, UTL, Jr., Sebastopol

J.G. Morrison, UTL, 8th, West Union

dennis.clayton@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus