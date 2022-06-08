Here are the 2022 Mississippi High School Baseball Coaches All-State Teams for all classes. These all-state teams are voted on by coaches around the state who are members of the Mississippi Association of Coaches.
CLASS 6A
Coach of the Year: K.K. Aldridge, Northwest Rankin
Player of the Year: Nick Monistere, P/INF, Sr., Northwest Rankin
First Team
Bradley Loftin, P, Sr., DeSoto Central
Connor Brooks, P, Sr., Northwest Rankin
Patrick Galle, P, Sr., Biloxi
Jacob Hill, INF, Sr., Lewisburg
Mo Little, INF, Sr., Brandon
Brice Ainsworth, INF, Sr., Northwest Rankin
Gatlin Sanders, INF, Sr., Madison Central
Mari Boyd, OF, Sr., South Panola
Jake Cook, OF, Sr., Madison Central
Kristian Sprawling, OF, Sr., DeSoto Central
Brady Thomas, C, Sr., Northwest Rankin
Campbell Smithwick, C, Jr., Oxford
Logan Forsythe, UTL, Sr., D’Iberville
Brock Tapper, UTL, Sr., DeSoto Central
Jacob Keys, UTL, Jr., Brandon
Second Team
Josh Lee, P, Jr., Gulfport
K.K. Clark, P, Jr., Brandon
J.P. Robertson, P, Jr., Germantown
Cameron Hill, INF, Sr., Germantown
Ty Wicker, INF, Sr., Oxford
Tyler Pearson, INF, Sr., DeSoto Central
Jonah Katsaboulas, INF, Sr., Brandon
Beau Bryans, OF, Sr., Madison Central
Jacob Palazzo, OF, Jr., Gulfport
Cade Greer, OF, Sr., Lewisburg
Ross Highfill, C, Sr., Madison Central
Jayden Mark, C, Sr., Petal
Bray Hubbard, UTL, Jr., Ocean Springs
McClain Ray, UTL, Sr., Tupelo
CLASS 5A
Coach of the Year: Michael Long, East Central.
Player of the Year: T.J. Dunsford, P/INF, Jr., East Central
First Team
Carson Robb, P, Sr., Vancleave
Drake Douglas, P, Sr., Saltillo
Max Miller, P, Sr., Vancleave
Kaden Irving, INF, Jr., Gautier
Demarkez West, INF, So., Neshoba Central
Hollis Porter, INF, Sr., East Central
Luke Wood, INF, Jr., Saltillo
Eli Smith, OF, Jr., East Central
Tyrus Williams, OF, Sr., Lafayette
Caleb Dyess, OF, Jr., Pearl River Central
Logan Terry, C, Jr., East Central
Matthew Roncalli, UTL, Sr., Saltillo
Andrew Marble, UTL, Jr. East Central
Reid Hall, UTL, Sr., Neshoba Central
Second Team
Brant Smith, P, Sr., New Hope
Noah Robinson, P, Jr., Lafayette
Jesse Hancock, P, Sr., Neshoba Central
Cameron Fennel, INF, Sr., Long Beach
Lawson Odom, INF, Jr., West Jones
Andin Bolen, INF, Sr., George County
Jared Dickens, INF, Sr., Pearl River Central
Evan McCarthy, OF, Sr., Saltillo
Blaine Causey, OF, Sr., South Jones
Francisco Elvira, OF, Sr., West Jones
Ryan Hardin, C, So., Neshoba Central
James Woody, UTL, Jr., Ridgeland
Hunter Carr, UTL, Sr., New Hope
Maney Miller, UTL, Sr., Brookhaven
CLASS 4A
Coach of the Year: Andy Davis, Sumrall
Co-Player of the Year: Gehrig Conard, P, Sr., Stone; Marshall Phillips, INF/P, Sr., Sumrall
First Team
J.W. Armistead, P, Sr., Mooreville
Andrew Knight, P, Sr., Sumrall
Riley Passman, P, Sr., Poplarville
Brice Deaton, INF, Sr., Pontotoc
Jon Robert Carnes, INF, Sr., Pontotoc
Jacob Scott, INF, Sr., Mooreville
Stone Collier, INF, Sr., Itawamba AHS
Jackson Parker, OF, Sr., West Lauderdale
Collin Pipkins, OF, Jr., Greene County
Cade Dedeaux, OF, Sr., Sumrall
Ethan Wood, OF, Sr., Kosciusko
Ethan Aultman, C, Sr., Sumrall
Charlee Strickland, UTL, Sr., NE Jones
Peyton Lacy, UTL, Jr., Pass Christian
Levi Odom, UTL, Sr., Sumrall
Second Team
Carson Ellis, P, Sr., NE Jones
Garrett Pound, P, Jr., Pontotoc
Eli Hilbun, P, Jr., Pass Christian
Jacob Brooks, INF, Sr., New Albany
Spence Coffman, INF, Sr., Tishomingo County
Adrian Byrd, INF, Sr., Stone
Luke Coleman, INF, Sr., Senatobia
Kye Braddock, OF, Jr., NE Jones
Conner Graves, OF, Sr., Ripley
Cade Kennedy, OF, Sr., West Lauderdale
Jace Lott, C, Sr., Greene County
Jake Taylor, UTL, Sr., Corinth
Mason McMilliam, UTL, So., Mooreville
Jake Martin, UTL, Sr., North Pike
Walt Gardner, UTL, Sr., Pontotoc
CLASS 3A
Coach of the Year: Chris Pace, Amory
Player of the Year: Bo Rock, P/INF, Sr., Amory
First Team
Hank Eaton, P, So., Kossuth
Cal Culpepper, P, Jr., Clarkdale
Matthew Azordegan, P, Sr., St. Andrew’s
Tre Broom, INF, Sr., West Marion
Reed Stanford, INF, Sr., Amory
Dre McCrae, INF, Sr., Water Valley
Will Wood, INF, Sr., SE Lauderdale
Seth Farni, OF, Jr., St. Stanislaus
Brett Boutwell, OF, Sr., Wesson
Donovan Hale, OF, Sr., Seminary
Ben Davis, C, Sr., Booneville
Brandon Rhodes, UTL, Sr., St. Stanislaus
Jackson Cheek, UTL, Sr., Nettleton
Logan Craft, UTL, Sr., Seminary
Second Team
Dalton Meadows, P, So., Franklin County
Walker Swearingen, P, Sr., Clarkdale
Otis Brooks, P, Jr., St. Patrick
Hugh LeMasters, INF, Jr., St. Stanislaus
Evan Smith, INF, Sr., Nettleton
Ben Sandlin, INF, Jr., Booneville
Tristan Hendrix, INF, Fr., Hatley
Corbin Gillentine, OF, Jr., Amory
Colson Thompson, OF, Sr., Clarkdale
Tyler Keys, OF, Jr., Seminary
Walker Maranto, C, Jr., Amory
Karson Evans, UTL, Sr., Seminary
Doc McLaurin, UTL, Jr., Magee
Trace Roy, UTL, Jr., Enterprise-Clarke
CLASS 2A
Coach of the Year: Jamie Russell, East Union
Player of the Year: Jackson Parker, OF/P, Sr., Stringer
First Team
Rudy Baldwyn, P, Sr., East Union
Luis Cano, P, Sr., Belmont
Matthew Boszor, P, Jr., Puckett
Evan Holifield, INF, Jr., Stringer
Rett Johnson, INF, Jr., East Union
Brady McGee, INF, Sr., Lake
Jude Treadaway, INF, Jr., East Union
Luke Weist, OF, Sr., Sacred Heart
Connor Timms, OF, Jr., East Union
J.D. Gibson, OF, Fr., Lake
Casen Dehart, C, Jr., Loyd Star
Nic Arender, UTL, Sr., Stringer
Eli Akins, UTL, Sr., Walnut
Jacob Lanier, UTL, Sr., Lake
Brendon Gaunt, DH, Sr., Pisgah
Second Team
Jackson Swales, P, Sr., Pisgah
Lance Jenkins, P, Jr., Stringer
Jacob Hopkins, P, Sr., Pine Grove
Aiden Alford, INF, So., Lake
Gavin Bledsoe, INF, Jr., Pisgah
Troy Taylor, INF, Jr., New Site
Ian Holliday, INF, Fr., Pisgah
Jacob Hough, OF, Sr., Mize
Kobie White, OF, Sr., Pisgah
Jackson Mayer, OF, Sr., Myrtle
Aiden Swales, C, So., Pisgah
Hayden Roberts, UTL, Sr., East Union
Riley Easterling, UTL, Sr., Loyd Star
Callister Baugh, UTL, Sr., Sacred Heart
Hastings Gibson, DH, Sr., East Webster
CLASS 1A
Coach of the Year: Johnny Olsen, Resurrection
Player of the Year: Aiden Moffett, P/INF, Sr., Taylorsville
First Team
J.T. Schnoor, P, Sr., Resurrection
Joe Scarborough, P, Sr., Resurrection
Drew Rowsey, P, Fr., Biggersville
John Paul Yates, INF, Sr., Tupelo Christian
Chipper Drake Moore, INF, Jr., Vardaman
Devin Miller, INF, Sr., Richton
Cyrus Rone, INF, Sr., Ethel
Tre Gunn, OF, So., Biggersville
Cedrick Beavers, OF, Sr., Taylorsville
Layth Holiday, OF, Jr., Tupelo Christian
Collin Oswalt, C, Sr., Tupelo Christian
Kameron McCuller, UTL, Sr., Ethel
Jacob Williams, UTL, Sr., Sebastopol
Greer Manning, UTL, So., West Union
Second Team
Grant Martin, P, Fr., West Union
Cody Perry, P, Sr., French Camp
Brannon Riley, P, Sr., Richton
Dylan Rowsey, INF, Jr., Biggersville
Zane Ragon, INF, Sr., Vardaman
Jess Johnson, INF, Jr., Sebastopol
Kanyon Fleenor, INF, Sr., Tupelo Christian
Max Askew, OF, Jr., Resurrection
Kelby Jordan, OF, Sr., Taylorsville
Luke Overstreet, OF, So., Biggersville
Macon Bentley, C, Sr., French Camp
Tyler Weaver, UTL, Sr., Ethel
Cy Mooney, UTL, Jr., Sebastopol
J.G. Morrison, UTL, 8th, West Union