We have made it to December! In addition to Santa Claus and reindeer sightings, the probability of winter weather increases as the month progresses. This is an appropriate time to plan for a cold snap that could occur as the new year approaches.
Winter preparedness should be more than rushing to the grocery store to stock up on bread and milk when weatherman mentions snow. Winter weather in Mississippi can include tornadoes, thunderstorms, floods, sleet, snow, and freezing temperatures. Mississippi residents need to be prepared for all the above as winter approaches.
This article will discuss steps that can protect your family, home, vehicle, pets, and livestock during winter weather conditions. The source for this article is the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s publication “The 2018 Mississippi Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Week Booklet”. The publication can be found at https://www.weather.gov.
Preparing Your Family
Cold weather can quickly cause body temperatures to drop to dangerous levels. This condition is known as hypothermia. The symptoms of hypothermia can include confusion, uncontrollable shivering, slurred speech, drowsiness, and stiff muscles. If these conditions are observed, it is important to get the individual warm and dry quickly. Hypothermia can be prevented by wearing warm layers, gloves, a hat, staying dry, and limiting exposure to the elements.
Preparing Your Home
Plans should be made for additional sources of heat in case electrical power is disrupted. Alternate heating sources can include gas logs, propane heaters, wood burning stoves, or fireplaces. Plenty of propane or wood should be on hand well in advance of approaching winter weather. Remember to store wood in a protected location at least 5 feet from the foundation of your home.
Stoves and ovens are not safe sources of heat. Space heaters should be equipped with automatic shut off devices. Extension cords and power strips should not be used when using electric space heaters. Make sure portable propane heaters are approved for indoor use to avoid fire and potential carbon monoxide poisoning.
Keep a fully charged fire extinguisher near alternate heating sources in case of an accidental fire. Any material that will burn should be placed at least three feet from a heat source. Also, make sure that smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms have fresh batteries and are working properly.
Prepare your home by insulating pipes. To prevent pipes from freezing open cabinet doors and allow faucets to drip slightly. All family members should know how to shut off the main water supply line to the house if a pipe freezes. Windows and doors should be insulated using caulk or weather stripping.
After your home is prepared, emergency supplies should be purchased. These supplies should include a three-day supply of food, water, extra medicine, flashlights with fresh batteries, a portable radio, and first aid supplies.
Prepare Your Vehicle
Vehicles should be properly serviced, maintained, and filled with fuel to prepare for winter weather. The following supplies should be kept in vehicles: jumper cables, a portable air compressor, a flashlight with fresh batteries, drinking water, snacks, warm clothing, rain gear, a high visibility vest, cell phone battery charging bank, and a first aid kit.
Prepare for Pets and Livestock
Cold weather can put stress on pets and livestock. They should be given extra care to make sure they have adequate food, water, and shelter. Extra food should be provided to compensate for additional energy requirements during cold weather. It is important to make sure that plenty of water is available if water bowls or troughs freeze.
Shelter should be provided for pets and livestock that can serve as a windbreak. Plenty of bedding material should be available to provide a warm dry place for them to rest. Young and small pets should be brought indoors during periods of extreme temperatures.
Mississippi winter weather can be very unpredictable. Proper preparation can help protect your loved ones, pets, and livestock from old man winter.