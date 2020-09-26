We spend a considerable amount of time at home, so it is important that our home brings joy and makes us feel good. Here are some tips to help make your home a place that improves your life and makes you happy.
- Let in natural light. Nothing lifts our spirits quite as much as natural sunlight. According to a report by the U. S. Department of Energy’s Office of Scientific and Technical Information (OSTI), daylight has numerous psychological and physiological benefits. Natural light stimulates the brain, lowers stress, improves mood and energy level, and impacts the function of the central nervous system, circadian rhythms, pituitary gland and endocrine system. In addition to the mood-lifting and other benefits, natural light can save on home energy usage by replacing a portion of electrical lighting. Take a moment to open blinds and curtains to allow sunshine to fill your rooms.
- Have fresh flowers and/or green plants. Flowers and plants help you feel connected to the outdoors. A vase of flowers adds life and a cheerful touch of color to a room. You can arrange a purchased bouquet of flowers, or you can grow flowers that you can cut and bring indoors. Visit the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page for a brief video demonstration on how to create a simple flower arrangement. For information on selecting and caring for indoor plants, refer to the MSU Extension Publication P1012, Care & Selection of Indoor Plants, which can be found at extension.msstate.edu
- Display items that are associated with happy memories. Decorate your home with travel souvenirs that remind you of an enjoyable trip or cruise. Display photographs of loved ones and pets that have brought joy to your life.
- Share your home with a pet. Pets not only provide security and companionship; they can positively influence our health. Pets are associated with a reduced risk of depression, lower blood pressure, and fewer doctor visits. Pet therapy has grown in popularity in recent years. Research conducted at the University of California at Davis focused on pet therapy and behavior problems frequently associated with Alzheimer’s. Researchers found that Alzheimer’s patients were calmer and had fewer outbursts if a dog or cat was in the home. People, who for various reasons cannot have a pet in the home, can still benefit from occasional visits from trained therapy pets. For a list of Recognized Therapy Dog Organizations, visit the web site of the American Kennel Club at akc.org
- Carve out a space for you. Designate a room for things you enjoy such as a craft room, sewing room, or wood-working room. You can create a space for a hobby that allows you to work with your hands and be creative. If you do not have an entire room, then create a corner, desk, or other designated space within a room to store supplies for a hobby of your choice. A reading nook can provide a quiet place to gather your thoughts and prepare for your day, or to recharge at the end of your day.
(over)
Think about these and other ways you can create a room or a peaceful corner in your home to nurture your soul or inspire creativity.
Quick Bites Programs for October
The following programs will be presented by Zoom in the month of October. There is no charge for attending these programs. For links to register, visit the Pontotoc County Extension Office Facebook page. If you need help installing the Zoom app on your mobile phone or computer, please call the Extension Office at 662-489-3910
Date: October 8, 2020
Title: October: The Colors of Fall
Presenter: Lynette, McDougald, Instructor, Plant & Soil Sciences
Description: Fall - A welcomed change of seasons and designs inspired by the colors and events of the season. Join Lynette as she shares some great fall floral designs.
Date: October 22, 2020
Title: The Mississippi Women for Agriculture Scholarship Program
Presenter: Sandra Berryhill Alesich, President
Description: We are committed to helping Mississippi women pursue agricultural and ag-related degrees. We would like to show you how our organization has supported students in the past, how to apply, and how to help us in our worthy endeavor.
Date: October 29, 2020
Title: Easy Slow Cooker Meals You Can Prep in 30 Minutes or Less
Presenter: Natasha Haynes, Extension Agent IV, Rankin County
Description: There's nothing like the slow cooker to make dinner easy, with only 30 minutes of prep or less! Dump in your ingredients and a few hours later you are ready to have a great meal.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.