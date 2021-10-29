You want to enjoy the fall season and colors as long as possible. Pumpkins are more than just for carving for Halloween. They are a fall staple for creating beautiful decorations for porches, flowerpots, and table centerpieces that can be enjoyed through Thanksgiving.
Extension experts from Texas A & M University offer tips for enjoying pumpkins for seasonal decorations as well as for cooking. With small children, painting a pumpkin can be a safer option than carving. Whether carving or cutting up pumpkins for cooking, chemical washes are not recommended, simply wash the pumpkin under clean running water. If the pumpkin is very dirty, you can use a vegetable brush to help remove the dirt as you wash it. If you want to use the pulp or seeds for cooking, then make sure your hands, the tools you use for carving or cutting, and your work surface are clean. Exercise caution handling carving tools and knives. Pumpkins can be slippery. The pumpkin can be easy to cut in some areas and difficult in others, thus increasing the risk for an injury. The tools provided in pumpkin carving kits are typically safer than large knives for cutting pumpkins. Remember to turn the pumpkin so that you are always cutting away from your body.
To extend the life of your pumpkin for fall decorations, sit the pumpkin where air can circulate around it on a well-drained area. Trapped moisture underneath a pumpkin will cause it to deteriorate faster. If you want to use the pumpkin to hold flowers as a centerpiece, carve out enough to insert a waterproof vase into the pumpkin. Arrange and water the flowers in the vase to avoid putting water directly into the pumpkin. Allow room for air to circulate between the vase and the pumpkin.
Uncarved pumpkins can last for several weeks. If they show no signs of decay, they should be safe for cooking. Both the pulp and the seeds can be used in a variety of recipes. Once you remove the pulp and seeds, they should be cooked or promptly put in the refrigerator and used within four days.
If your pumpkin decays, consider composting it to add nutrients to your flower or vegetable gardens. The seeds will germinate unless you break them up into smaller pieces. If you want to save the seeds for planting, lay them out to dry for about 24 hours, and then bag them up. Label the bags and store in a cool dry place to plant next year.
As we continue to enjoy the beautiful colors of the fall season, consider trying this healthier version recipe for Pumpkin Spice Latte by the University of Georgia Extension:
Ingredients:
1 cup low-fat milk
2 tablespoons pure pumpkin puree
1 tablespoon sugar
¼ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice (or half of ¼ teaspoon cinnamon and half of ¼ teaspoon nutmeg), plus more for sprinkling
¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
¼ cup strong brewed coffee
1 tablespoon whipped cream
Directions:
Combine the milk, pumpkin puree, sugar, pumpkin pie spice, and vanilla in a medium microwavable safe bowl.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and vent with a small hole.
Microwave until the milk is hot, about 1 to 2 minutes.
Whisk vigorously until the milk mixture is foamy, about 30 seconds.
Pour the coffee into a large mug and add the foamed milk.
Top with whipped cream and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice.
