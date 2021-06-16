Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said that a 23-year-old Pontotoc County man and four juveniles have been arrested and charged in connection with the June 4 burglary of Big Bully’s liquor store on East Oxford Street in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said that Samuel E. Hostetler, 23, of Fooshee Bend, Pontotoc, has been charged with burglary of a commercial building in connection with the alleged burglary of the store.
The juveniles, who range from 12 to 15 years old, will be taken to Pontotoc County Youth Court.
The burglars broke out the front window the gain entrance into the liquor store, Chief Tutor reported. Some of the alcohol was recovered during the five arrests.
Municipal Judge Greg Brown set Hostetler’s bond at $15,000.
Chief Tutor said that surveillance cameras provided the evidence needed to help make the arrests.
“Because of the cameras we were able to identify some of the suspects and the vehicle,” Tutor said. “We can’t over-emphasize how valuable cameras are in helping solve home and commercial burglaries.”
“I also want to commend our investigators for the fast action they performed in this case,” he said. “The burglary was reported around 5:30 a.m. and six hours later our guys had all five suspects in custody.”