According to Pontotoc County Fire Services Coordinator Adam Patton a Pontotoc County man and woman died in a mobile home fire on Swords Lane (near the Friendship Community) around 11:30 Thursday (Nov. 5) morning.
Patton said there were two families living in the mobile home and that five others, all adults, escaped the burning home.
Pontotoc County Coroner Kim Bedford said that the names of the two victims will not be released until positive identification can be performed on the bodies recovered.
“Because of the current case load, officials in Jackson said it will be at least three weeks before an autopsy and DNA testing can be performed for positive identification,” Bedford said.
Patton said the ages of the five adults who escaped the burning mobile home ranged from “the early twenties and older.”
“They didn’t know what caused the fire but they all thought it started in a bedroom,” Patton said. “The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pontotoc County Fire Investigator and the State Fire Marshal’s office. But right now we don’t suspect any foul play.”
Firemen from Hurricane, Ecru and Thaxton Fire Departments responded to the fire, Patton said.
“The mobile home was fully involved in fire when firemen arrived and a rescue operation ensued and they were able to extricate the two bodies,” Patton said. “The two victims were found in relative close proximity to each other. The single wide mobile home was a total loss.”