It’s my understanding that the Berkeley, California, city council is revising the Berkeley Municipal Code to include gender-neutral pronouns by eliminating any gender preference language.
Henceforth, whenever a gender neutral personal pronoun is used, it shall be deemed to include the feminine and masculine also. In other words all instances of gendered pronouns will switch from he or she to “they” when referring to individuals.
Ah, Houston we have a problem. A he or a she is not a plural pronoun.
The Berkley City Council is also seeking to strike any gender specific words from its current code.
For instance, a “manhole” will now be known as a “maintenance hole.” A “bondsman” will now be known as a “bonds person.” A fireman will now be a firefighter. Manpower will be called “human effort,” and a pregnant woman will be referred to as pregnant employee.
A brother or sister will be called a “sibling.” Craftsmen will be called “craftspeople.” Policeman and policewoman will be termed police officer.
No word yet from the PGA tour on whether tour officials will ban the shouting of the phrase “you the man” and require “you the they” when a “they smashes a driver off the tee.
Gosh, even if it’s hit by lightning I’m not sure State Farm will insure a more chichi “they-shed."
Soul/rhythm and blues singer Percy Sledge passed away back in 2015. Thank goodness he never had to sing “when a they loves a they!”
And bless Loretta Lynn’s heart, if she performs in Berkeley, they’ll want her to sing “you ain’t they enough to take my they.”
At their next Berkeley camp fire rally, protestors will be singing “they’ll be coming around the mountain when they come…”
Singer Helen Reddy would have to be crooning “I am they, hear me roar…..”
Two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Neil Young might have to revamp a couple of his hits, such as “ole they, look at my life, I’m a lot like you were” and “I’m in love with a cinnamon they…”
Thankfully, I just can’t see the late, great queen of soul Aretha Franklin singing “you make me feel, you make me feel, you make me feel like a natural they.” Wouldn’t happen.
I can’t hear Roy Orbison singing “pretty they, walking down the street, pretty they, the kind I’d like to meet, pretty they…” No growl in that.
Can you hear “The Guess Who” lead singer Burton Cummings rocking out on “American they, stay away from me….”
Even legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan would have trouble with “lay they lay, lay across my big brass bed, stay they stay, stay with your they awhile.”
And even harmony masters the Eagles couldn’t get a hit out of “ooooh, ooooh, witchy they, see how high they flies….”
And while I can just picture Shania Twain’s beautiful smile while singing, “Man, I feel like a woman,” I can’t put my boots under anyone’s bed with “they, I feel like a they….”
Try as I may, I can’t see a sweat soaked “Godfather of Soul” James Brown dancing his shiny shoes off while singing “it’s a they’s, they’s, they’s world…..hep, hit me……”
Can you hear the Commodores singing “they’s a brick house?”
And I can’t even see Katy Perry having a hit with “I kissed a they and I liked it.”
It’s simple. Almighty God created man and then a woman.
And the only way Van Morrison should say it or sing it is “youuu…my brown eyed girl.” Likewise it’s perfect with Billy Joel singing “and the most she will do is throw shadows at you, but she’s always a woman to me….”
And they in Berkeley can kiss they butt.