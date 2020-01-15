Pontotoc Police Chief Randy Tutor said a 51-year-old Pontotoc man has been arrested and charged with stealing electronic devices from Victory Baptist Church, which is located at 382 South Main Street in Pontotoc.
Chief Tutor said that Ronald Kevin Ellis, of Sappington Drive, Pontotoc, was arrested December 27 and charged the following day with burglary of a commercial building (church). Pontotoc Municipal Judge Greg Brown set Ellis’ bond at $25,000.
Victory Baptist Church officials discovered the burglary on December 18 but subsequent video evidence disclosed that the items were taken on December 16, Chief Tutor said.
“With the public’s assistance we were able to identify the person in the video as Ellis and the arrest was made,” Tutor said. “This is a classic case highlighting the importance of video and how the public’s help is so important also in helping make arrests.”
Tutor said the stolen electronic devices have not been recovered.