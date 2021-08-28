This summer there have been several ponds and small lakes in Pontotoc County that have turned bright green with a layer of slime along the surface. These symptoms are often associated blue-green algae blooms. The term “Bloom” refers to excessive microorganism growth and reproduction in ponds and lakes.
This column will discuss blue-green algae blooms including potential hazards and appropriate management. The included information was provided by Mississippi State University Extension Professor Dr. Wes Neal.
What is it?
Blue-green algae is a naturally occurring bacteria known as cyanobacteria. Summertime temperatures often provide a perfect environment for blooms to develop. Ponds with hot stagnant water along with elevated nitrogen and phosphorus levels are ripe for blue-green algae development. Characteristics of a bloom include vividly green or bluish-green water. The surface is often covered with a sheet of foul smelling material that can prevent swimming and fishing activities.
What are the hazards?
During a bloom, oxygen levels can drop to dangerous levels for fish. Cyanobacteria cells potentially contain cyanotoxins that can cause serious illness in fish, livestock, pets, and even humans.
What to do
The most appropriate course of action is to avoid ponds containing blue-green algae until the bloom naturally ends. Aeration equipment can be used to prevent critically low oxygen levels from causing fish kills.
Even though not all blue-green algae contain toxins, it is prudent to assume they are present. It is wise to prevent pets and livestock from entering or consuming the water. Refer to the MSU Extension Service publications “How to Protect your Dogs from Warm Weather Risks” and “Beef Cattle Water Requirements and Source Management” for more information about managing risks associated with pets or livestock exposure to cyanotoxins.
Human exposure to cyanotoxins can result in rashes, headaches, sore throat, vomiting, diarrhea, pneumonia, kidney damage, and death. If exposure is suspected, the CDC recommends rinsing with clean fresh water and seeking medical treatment as soon as possible.
Chemical treatment of blue-green algae can cause unintended consequences. Treating the blooms with chemical treatments during the summer can cause oxygen depletion as the bacteria begin to decompose. Cyanotoxins can also be released as the cells die.
While issues associated with blue-green are rare, it is important to be able to identify blooms and understand possible risks. For more information about this topic please contact James Shannon at 662-769-0547.