Parenting has always been a challenge. However, today’s parents are facing challenges previous generations did not face. One challenge that is especially troublesome for today’s parents is the excessive exposure to screens and technology. Although it is hard to remember the world before Facebook and Google, these tech companies are relatively new. Google was formed in 1998 and Facebook was formed in 2004. Nonetheless, they have revolutionized the way we gain and process information.
Electronic screens are not limited to computer screens at our desk. Mobile tablets, mobile phones, and flat screen televisions have encroached every area of our lives. Sadly, we often do not get a respite from screens even at church, and many church nurseries have one or more screens. Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization recommend no screen time for children less than 24 months, except for video chatting; and one hour or less per day of screen time for children ages two to five years of age. One longitudinal study found that more time spent on screens at 24 and 36 months of age was linked with poorer performance on tests for behavioral, cognitive, and social development at 36 months of age.
Not too many years ago, telephones were connected to wires in your home and were used strictly for making phone calls. Today’s mobile smart phones are used as a computer, calculator, camera, clock, text messenger, flashlight, and phone. People literally manage their lives with their cellphone. Business Insider reports that the average cellular phone user touches his device over 2600 times per day, and extreme cell phone users touch their phones over 5400 times per day. Actions by study participants such as typing, tapping, and swiping the screen counted as a “touch”. Children who are digital natives (people who were born into the digital age) are prone to be in the higher-use group.
Parents need to be intentional in monitoring their children in a screen-saturated world. Eliza Huie offers the following tips for parents:
Model courtesy. Avoid phubbing. The term phubbing refers to giving your attention to your phone or other electronic device rather than giving your attention to the people you are with. Parents should model courtesy and set digital limits by putting their phone away when they are in the company of other people. Children need to know that there are some places where electronic devices are not used. How are children supposed to learn good habits and courtesy unless they see it modeled by their parents? Be a role model for your children by keeping cell phones out of sight more such as at family mealtime, church, and when visiting with people – including your children. When children see a parent put their phone away to talk with them, it lets the child know that they are more important than the phone. Put technology in its place.
Be thoughtful about when and how to give a Wi-Fi enabled device to a child. A lack of interaction between parents and children can delay a child’s developmental milestones. Children learn how to have conversations, read facial expressions, and regulate their own emotions through interactions with their parents and others. If excessive time is spent on electronic devices, then these interactions are not occurring as they should. Consider the developmental ramifications in deciding when to give technology devices to young children. The “how” to give devices to children is also important, and this should include setting ground rules for usage.
Be the parent to your children. Parents who are paying for the device can and should have the right to set rules for usage. Do not allow children to block parents from social media accounts and delete content from the phone to prevent parents from seeing it. Rules for usage, time spent on the device, and data limits should be discussed upfront and revised as needed. Your children’s electronic world is your business, so don’t allow your children or anyone else to tell you otherwise.
If your child is already in the habit of excessive use of screens, don’t quit. Or perhaps you reacted to misuse of devices by overcontrolling their use. Maybe you have not modeled good phone manners by phubbing your children. Be honest with your child about your mistakes and make the needed corrections.
Recognize that screens do have social and educational value, and add convenience to our everyday lives. We should stive to enjoy and make good use of technology.
Be a role model for courteous use of electronic devices and stay involved with how your children are using them. Stay in the know of the total amount of time each day your child is exposed to a screen, including phones, tablets, laptops, televisions, and other screens – at home, church, and school. Remember, you are the parent. Stay connected to your children, not your devices. Exercise your rights as a parent to protect your children by setting safe and reasonable limits.
