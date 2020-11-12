Deer season is now open! In Mississippi deer hunting is important from recreational, ecological, and economic perspectives. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) continues to be a threat to the white-tailed deer herd in Mississippi. Without the implementation of proper control practices, CWD could severely impact white-tailed deer hunting in the future.
This article will discuss CWD, give a CWD update, and discuss CWD management zone regulations. The sources used for this article include the Mississippi State University Extension Service publication “What You Need to Know about Chronic Wasting Disease in Mississippi Deer” and information from the MDWFP website located at https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/chronic-wasting-disease/.
Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD)
CWD is contagious and always fatal. The disease causes damage to the deer’s brain and results in certain death. Signs and symptoms of CWD include weight loss, unusual behavior, loss of bodily functions, and death. The behaviors exhibited by deer with CWD can include clumsiness, lack of energy, unusual water consumption, walking back and forth, blank stares, teeth grinding, drooling, and no fear of humans. Information from public health officials recommends taking precautions to avoid contact with CWD infected deer. It has not been proven that CWD causes harm in humans at this point.
The CWD prion can be passed directly from one animal to another. Research has shown that saliva from infected deer has the highest concentration of prions. It is probable that the prions left on deer feeders from the saliva of CWD positive deer could infect other deer. The CWD prion is very persistent in the environment.
CWD Update
As of the beginning of hunting season, there have been 56 deer that have tested positive for CWD. The Mississippi Counties with positive cases include Benton (35), Issaquena (2), Marshall (16), Panola (1), Pontotoc (1), and Tallahatchie. (1)
Most north Mississippi Counties, including Pontotoc, are in the CWD management zone. It is very important for Pontotoc County hunters to help fight the spread of CWD. This can be done by following CWD regulations, by submitting heads of harvested deer, and by reporting sightings of sick deer by calling 1-800- BE-SMART.
Submitting CWD Samples
There is a mandatory CWD sampling event scheduled for on November 21-22. Samples of all deer harvested during this time must be submitted by 10:00 p.m. on the day of harvest.
Pontotoc County has two sample drop off options. The first is a permanent site located at the Pontotoc County Agricenter at 430 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. The second will be available during the mandatory submission weekend at the Ecru Fire Department located at 154 Main Street. A complete listing of sampling stations in Mississippi can be found at the following web page https://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/chronic-wasting-disease/sample-collection/.
Each drop off station includes a freezer and instructions to correctly submit the deer heads. Hunters will complete a form that includes personal information and the exact GPS location where the deer was harvested. The testing procedure will likely be completed within two to three weeks. Hunters can check on the status of their sample on the following web pagehttps://www.mdwfp.com/wildlife-hunting/cwd/.
Hunters are advised to remove the head, along with antlers, with at least six inches of the neck intact from deer to be sampled. Hunters are also asked to keep the deer heads cool before submission, since decomposition will interfere with test accuracy.
CWD Management Zone Regulations
The following activities have been deemed unlawful by the MDWFP within the boundaries of the CWD Management Zones.
- Supplemental feeding of deer.
- Establishing new mineral sites or adding supplements to existing sites.
- Trapping wild hogs without a MDWFP permit.
- Removing deer carcasses from the management zone.
- The products that can be transported out of management zones include deboned meat, hides with no heads attached, finished taxidermy, antlers with no tissue attached, and cleaned skulls or skull plates.
To accomplish the goals of the CWD strategic plan it is very important for deer hunters to cooperate with the MDWFP. This cooperation can involve submitting deer heads to be tested, by obeying CWD management zone rules, and by reporting sightings of sick deer by calling 1-800-BE-SMART. It is also important for hunters to learn as much as possible and share science-based information about CWD management with others.