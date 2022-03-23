The three week March term of Pontotoc County Circuit Court convenes next Monday (March 28) with approximately 312 criminal cases set for trial.
The court term is scheduled to conclude on Thursday, April 14.
Plea days are scheduled for Thursday and Friday (March 24 and 25) of this week.
Court officials stress that cases set for trial are subject to change or continuance.
One-hundred-fourteen cases are set for trial during week one, 113 cases are on the docket for week two and 85 cases are scheduled for the final week.
The docket for week one's cases were published in last week's Pontotoc Progress.
The second week of court begins Monday, April 4.
Twenty-two cases are set for trial on April 4. Defendants and their charges include:
-Manuel Holguin, two cases, including: forcible rape, two counts of sexual battery-under 14 and two counts of fondling 1st;
-Jaron Roberson, three cases, including:possession marijuana with intent; possession MDMA with intent; introducing contraband into correctional facility, conspiracy, hindering prosecution;
-Eljah Buchanan, DUI 4th;
-James Ivy, possession meth;
-Thomas Horton, burglary of building
-Vincent Patrick, possession cocaine;
-Allison McWilliams, DUI 3rd;
-Arthur Chapman, two counts simple assault law enforcement officer or other and possession meth;
-Charles Williams, felon with a weapon;
-Patrick Levy, burglary of building;
-Antonio Williams, felony fleeing;
-Kaitlin Hamblin, possession meth;
-Jessica Judon, two cases, including: two counts sale of cocaine;
-William Jones, possession meth;
-Justin Wray, aggravated DUI-death; aggravated DUI maiming;
-Devin Snow, introducing contraband into correctional facility, conspiracy;
-James Christian, possession meth;
-Joshua Hood, aggravated domestic violence-strangulation, kidnapping;
Twenty-five cases are set for trial on Tuesday, April 5, including:
-Troy Hudson, two counts of fondling;
-Alan Baucom, two cases, including sexual battery under 14; four counts of fondling;
-Ginger Williams, trafficking meth;
-Malcolm Hogan, statutory rape under 14; three counts of rape-child 14-15;
-Kevin Walker, statutory rape-under 14;
-Twaskie Tumblin, trafficking meth; trafficking marijuana, possession cocaine with intent; felon with a weapon;
-Stephen Mills, trafficking meth;
-Amanda McHan, trafficking meth;
-Thomas Avent, possession meth;
-Tyler Dyer, felony fleeing;
-Quincy Jenkins, DUI 4th;
-Dow Youngblood, possession meth;
-Susan Schumpert, possession meth;
-Amy Gann, script forgery;
-Theus McKinney, DUI 4th;
-Robert Keith, DUI 4th;
-Tony Farmer, grand larceny;
-Andrego Gaston, possession cocaine with intent; evidence tampering;
-Alexis Dees, possession meth;
-Ashley Mendoza, three counts child removal from state;
-Leonte Thompson, possession cocaine; felon with weapon;
-Joseph Whiteside, DUI 4th;
-William Hall, credit card fraud;
-Cody Williams, taking motor vehicle.
Twenty-six cases are set for trial on Wednesday, April6, including:
-Zekerrius Liggins, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Franklin Black, sexual battery under 14;
-John Henton, aggravated assault-weapon;
-Cory Palmer, fondling 1st;
-William Foote, manslaughter-culpable negligence;
-Tynisha Dillard, trafficking meth;
-Jamie Culpepper, fondling-under 18, position of authority;
-Jesse Coley, fondling 1st;
-Jordan Sipes, aggravated DUI-maiming;
-Bradley Anderson, possession meth;
-Anna Potts, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Frank Harston, posseion meth;
-Destin Threlkeld, two counts child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Xavier Moore, shooting into dwelling;
-Michael House, receiving stolen property;
-Cameron Langston, DUI 4th;
-Charles McShan, DUI 4th;
-Brandon Westmoreland, possession meth;
-Eric McCord, possession meth;
-Richard Wilson, possession meth;
-Ashley Westmoreland, child abuse;
-David Whitlow, DUI 4th;
-Bobby Thompson, two cases, including: seven counts of false ID;
-Presley Harris, burglary of building, taking motor vehicle and directing youth to commit felony;
-Tevin Buford, property removal-lien/county.
Twenty-three cases are set for trial on Thursday, April 7, including:
-Joshua Hefner, nine counts of fondling and two counts of sexual battery-under 14;
-Douglas McCuiston, aggravated assault-weapon, shooting into dwelling, burglar of dwelling-assault;
-Valentino Jamison, murder 1-deliberate design;
-George Tucker, possession of contraband by prisoner;
-Jonathan Tutor, possession meth;
-Joseph Brown, possession meth with intent;
-Antonio Townsend, simple assault;
-Richard Franks, child enticement-sexual purposes 1st, child enticement-produce visual depiction 1st;
-Camron Davidson, possession marijuana with intent;
-Jeremy Keller, possession meth;
-Jeremy McGee, DUI 3rd;
-Courtney Tate, sale meth;
-Robert Watkins, DUI 4th;
-Jessie Sisco, possession meth;
-Jeffrey Parmer, two cases: felon with weapon and possession meth;
-Zachery Grantham, possession meth and felon with weapon;
-Daniel White, sale meth;
-Joshua Smith, child endangerment -test positive for controlled substance;
-Miguel Covarrubias, identity theft;
-Jonathan Wooley, two cases, including: possession meth and DUI 4th;
Seventeen cases are set for trial on Friday, April 8, including:
-Joshua Enis, DUI 4th;
-Michael Walls, felon with weapon;
-Arial Mix, aggravated domestic violence-weapon;
-Maria Moctezuma, possession meth;
-Justin Anderson, burglary of building;
-Keenan Souter, burglary of building and false pretense;
-Jeannie Senter, possession meth;
-Kristitan Goodwin, embezzment-under contract, rental;
-Franklin Gregory, felony fleeing and malicious mischief;
-Michael Montgomery, kidnapping;
-Joseph Castro, child endangerment-test positive for controlled substance;
-Roger Atkinson, shooting into dwelling;
-Benjamin Simmons, possession meth;
-Chad Simmons, child abuse;
-Sabrina Nix, possession meth;
-Garrett Davis, possession meth;
-Richard Wilson, attempted burglary of dwelling-terrorize.