The Pontotoc County Supervisors voted last Thursday, March 31, to opt out of allowing Medical Marijuana to be sold, distributed or cultivated in Pontotoc County.
The board unanimously voted not to sell medical marijuana and the other options- cultivating and distributing the board voted 3-2, with Dan McKnight and Ernie Wright voting to remain in while Brad Ward, Mike McGregor and Wayne Stokes voted to opt out.
The board heard 10 people speak on the matter at the public forum that was held after opening of bids Thursday, March 31. Patrick Montgomery, Jason Jones, David Tranberg, Elise Richmond, Wanda Rutledge, T.J. Clayton, Edward Moorman, Mitchell Burk, Pete Gregory and Dickie Austin were the citizens who spoke to a room of some 30 people that came to the public forum in the chancery courtroom.
Patrick Montgomery told the supervisors he has had many health problems and found that medical marijuana was the only thing that helped him, “It took the place of all the other medications that I was taking. I’ve worked with cannabis in Colorado. This brought in revenue and created industries that did not exist out there. I’ve seen it make people functional again.
Jason Jones, who is co-owner of Southern Harvest in Pontotoc said that the board should consider the will of the people. “Seventy-four percent of the residents of Mississippi voted for this, and you as or elected officials were voted in by the residents.
“I know you are concerned about cannabis,” he noted. “But each and every plant is regulated. The person who gets it must meet with their doctor then go the department of Health for a card and then you can only get a limited amount of it.”
[Editor’s note: In Pontotoc compared to the number of registered voters there are in the county, only thirty-three percent of the voters approved the measure, with 6,792 voting for it and 5,906 voting against it.]
David Tranberg said he doesn’t know anything about medical marijuana, his basic concern was the growing of the plant and how it will affect the citizens. “The greenhouses are lit up all night long. The smell is overpowering. You have odor coming from it whether you like it or not. Please consider these things. I’d encourage you to opt out.”
Elise Richmond, who is president of the Republican Women’s Club said staying in would be detrimental to the community. “I moved her four years ago from California and I saw what it did to my town after it was legalized. Crime went up. Control was lax. People were driving stoned. Please consider the children and grandchildren,” she said.
Wanda Rutledge asked to the board to consider the long term effect staying in would have on the community. “Don’t vote in something that would be bad for us just because of the money it would generate,” she said.
T.J. Clayton said he carried his wife to have chemo treatments and if there was something that would have relieved her pain he would have wanted her to have it. “My dad pushed for it because his arthritis, is so bad. This is for medical reasons.”
Ed Moorman said his wife had MS [multiple sclerosis] for 25 years. “I carried her once month for an infusion. If we could have gotten a prescription for marijuana it would have received her nausea, pain and anxiety. This will be regulated and it will be tax money this county will lose out on.”
Mitchell Burk said he is for it because he wants to build a green house. “The green house that I want to build is state of the art. I live in a rural area. I don’t think the smell will make any difference. The people is what you have to worry about; you know the guy who gives his card to somebody else.”
Bro. Pete Gregory expressed a concern for the children. “I can’t see voting for this. There’s been only one mention about our kids. We’ve got a lot of kids in this county. And it seems like you are not thinking about our kids and grandkids. I’d appreciate if you would vote it out.”
Bailbond businessman Dickie Austin said he didn’t think it was a hard decision for the supervisors to make. “What about the kids that have epilepsy and don’t have a quality of life. This is a plant and it is not going to be abused.
“I hope you feel guilty about the kids that have to move to another state to get help. I hope you consider these kids.
“This is not going to keep people from abusing it. I’m sorry we have a drug problem; but the majority have spoken.”
After hearing all the speakers the supervisors returned to their board room and discussed the matter. Board president Brad Ward spoke first. “Whatever we do we are going to do what we think is best for our county,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of looking into it. I believe we should opt out. We aren’t going to make any money out of the growing of it. And the county won’t make any tax revenues from the sell of it, that will go to the municipalities.”
First district supervisor Wayne Stokes said he saw too many loopholes. “Say somebody grew 1,000 pounds and we only needed 500 for our medical marijuana use. I asked what would be done with the other 500 and was told that they would be burned by the state. But I see too many loopholes around that.”
Second district supervisor Mike McGregor said he believed the board should opt out of all of it as well.
Fourth district supervisor Ernie Wright and fifth district supervisor Dan McKnight both contended that they didn’t have a problem with the marijuana being grown or distributed in the county, just not sold in the county.
Since the county has voted to opt out of the program, the general public can bring petitions to force it to a vote by the citizens to override their decision.
The next meeting of the board of supervisors will be Thursday, April 14, 10 a.m. in the board room because the county offices will be closed Friday, April 15.