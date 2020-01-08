Organizers are gearing up for the annual Martin Luther King celebration which will begin Saturday, January 18 at 2 p.m. with the parade down Main Street. The theme for this year’s celebration is Looking through the eyes of Dr. King from the ground up.
At 6 p.m. on Saturday the banquet will be held at the Pontotoc Second Baptist Fellowship hall with special guest speaker Attorney Kegan Coleman.
Sunday’s program will be held at 2:30 in the sanctuary of Pontotoc Second Baptist Church with special speaker Elder Robert Fleming, Jr., Assistant Pastor of Good Shepherd Church of God in Christ in Pontotoc. More details on the programs and the parade will be in next week’s paper.