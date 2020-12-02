December 12 marks a special observance on the Catholic liturgical calendar, a commemoration that Catholics call a “feast,” honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe. Catholics believe that in December of 1531 the Virgin Mary appeared to an indian man name Juan Diego on a hill near present day Mexico City. Mary’s intercession led to the spread of Catholicism among the indigenous people of Mexico and throughout Latin America. The image of Our Lady of Guadalupe is popular in Hispanic culture, depicting Mary with dark brown skin and clothed in a green cloak adorned with stars.
Guadalupe is an example of the “enculturation” of the Catholic faith, a theological term meaning how a universal truth or symbol shows up in a particular place and time. In this instance, Mary appeared as an indian woman, adorned with symbols that resonated with the people, including the green cloak, as well as the stars and the black ribbon tied around her wrists, indicating that she was with child.
As in Mexico, cultures around the world have their own images of the Virgin Mary. Polish people venerate the Black Madonna of Czestochowa, who bears distinctively Slavic features. In India, the faithful make pilgrimages to St. Mary’s Basilica in Bangalore to venerate the image of Our Lady of Good Health. In this depiction, Mary has Indian features and wears the traditional dress of native women, called a sari.
The essential concept underlying all these images of Mary is that she is all things to all people. She is a universal mother. She is not limited to any one appearance or cultural expression.
The many images of the Virgin Mary demonstrate the enduring task of theology in all Christian denominations, namely, how to bring the timeless, universal truths of the faith into dialogue with contemporary circumstances. Enculturation presents to us the question of how to apply to today’s world a holy scripture written in a different historical moment, in a very different culture, by very different people.
I once heard a cynical commentator say that the Bible was just a book of fairytales written by ancient desert people. Rather than wasting intellectual energy by becoming incensed at such a depreciative remark, we might consider the larger horizon of misunderstanding that gives rise to it. Any Christian who takes their faith seriously cannot simply overlook the real cultural and historical distance that separates the world in which the Bible was written from the one in which we presently live. The social and ethical regulations that held true in ancient Israel can’t simply be plucked from the Bible and superimposed upon life in 21st Century America. The Bible itself witnesses to this truth, where the norms of the Old Testament are brought to fulfillment and, in many cases, radically changed in the New Testament.
Islamic fundamentalists make this mistake. They impose strictures and punishments that were likely considered barbaric even in the ancient world and that modern people rightly see as cruel at best and perhaps even ghastly. Fundamentalists make no attempt to interpret their faith in a contemporary context.
The work of theology is to bring the timeless truths of the Christian faith into conversation with today’s world. How do we understand the symbols revealed in scripture and tradition within a world that everyday becomes more cyber and less physical? What does the bodily resurrection of Christ tell us about cloning, or downloading our consciousness into a computer in a foolish attempt to live forever?
The many faces of the Virgin Mary express the essential and universal relevance of Christianity. Mary may appear differently to people around the world, but her motherly love and her unwavering efforts to lead us to her son are beyond culture or history. It’s up to us to listen to her voice, to do the work of applying Jesus’ teaching to our world, and to never allow the essential truth of Christianity to become stale or irrelevant in the minds of people throughout the world.