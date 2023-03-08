trash award

State and County officials congratulated Sheriff Leo Mask for his litter program. Mask's department for the third year in a row won both the county and the state award for most litter picked up from the road sides. In the photo seated are Phll Tutor, Rickey Ferguson, David Parker, Brad Ward, Mike McGregor and Wayne Stokes; at back from left are Angie Shttles, Van McWhirter, Melinda Nowicki, Assistant MDOT Commissioner Patrick Tutor, Leslie Pearman, Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask, Northern District MDOT Commissioner John Caldwell, Chief Deptuty Randy Roberts, Tommy Stutsy, Clyde Crowe, Mike Russell and Ray Counce.

Sheriff Leo Mask was handed two special awards recently. One was for collecting the most bags of trash in the Northern District in Mississippi from the road ways of Pontotoc County and the other was for picking up the most state wide. This is the third year in a row that Mask has received these awards.

