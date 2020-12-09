I have stayed out of the debate on whether a mask is effective or not and am only offering an opinion here.
The numbers of COVID cases are at an all-time high and we are on the verge of having a vaccine to help protect us from this virus.
We need to stay vigilant, wear our mask and social distance.
We need to power through.
No one is more tired of all this than I am. I get out of my car and halfway across the parking lot I turn and go back and get that dang mask.
The mask are uncomfortable. I have bought about two dozen mask trying to find one that is comfortable.
I don’t think mask and comfort can co-exist.
No one is more tired than I am of not having social gatherings, not being in church, not having our community events, not going on vacations, not going period.
What I do think would be a tragedy, is that I did not wear a mask and got the virus or even worse taken it to my dad or grandchildren and they lost their lives because I did not wear a mask.
I don’t want it, I don’t want to see my loved ones get it. I don’t want to be responsible for spreading it to anyone.
It has been a long, long, long, 2020.
This all began in March. That was 10 months ago and we probably will not have a vaccine and can say we are past this until spring or summer of 2021.
We have made it this long and we all know people who have gotten the virus and recovered, we know people who recovered but have had health issues after the recovery from the virus, we know people who have lost their lives to this virus.
Like the old saying of Cowboy Up.
Keep you and your loved ones safe.
Mask Up!