You can likely make a list of several examples of how history was made in 2019. From my perspective the establishment of a Master Gardener program in Pontotoc County should rank near the top. It is a very good example of a first-time occurrence that will make a tremendous impact for years to come.
There are currently five active members of the Pontotoc County Master Gardener group. These members increased their horticulture knowledge and completed several service projects that improved our community. The Master Gardener service projects included educating fifth grade students at the annual Conservation Field Day, writing articles for the Pontotoc Progress, and landscape improvements at the Pontotoc Town Square Post Office.
We are actively seeking new Pontotoc County Master Gardener members. Individuals that have a love for nature, gardening, horticulture, agriculture and a desire to serve others have what it takes to become a part of the Master Gardener group in Pontotoc County.
Details of the Master Gardener Program will be discussed in this article. The sources used include the “Mississippi Master Gardener Program: A Management Guide” and the Master Gardener website which can be found at http://extension.msstate.edu/community/leadership/master-gardener.
What are Master Gardeners?
The Mississippi Master Gardener program is sponsored and administered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Master Gardeners serve as a branch of the Extension Service by using gardening knowledge and skills to serve communities throughout Mississippi.
The Master Gardener program was started in Mississippi in 1991 in Hinds and Harrison counties. There are currently Master Gardener programs in 46 counties in Mississippi. In 2018 there were 891 active Master Gardeners throughout the state of Mississippi. These Master Gardeners tallied 59,738 hours of service to their communities.
Requirements
In exchange for 40 hours of consumer horticulture educational training, Master Gardeners are required to return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their original training. After the first year, Master Gardeners are required to complete 12 additional hours of training and 20 volunteer hours annually to maintain their certification.
Participants in the Master Gardener program complete training in a variety of areas that culminates with a test used to assess the knowledge that has been gained. The Master Gardener training curriculum covers the following subject areas:
- Botany
- Soils
- Honeybee Care
- Ornamentals
- Weed Control
- Entomology
- Turfgrass
- Vegetables
- Invasive Plants
- Plant Propagation
- Plant Diseases
- Urban Tree Care
- Fruits and Nuts
- Master Gardener Record Keeping
Service
Master Gardeners serve their communities by creating and maintaining horticulture and gardening projects. These projects often include landscape improvement in public areas, horticulture therapy in nursing homes, and home gardening demonstrations. Master Gardeners can also promote horticulture and gardening among young people by supporting 4-H Clubs, Junior Master Gardener clubs, and by working with school groups.
If you are interested in becoming part of the Mississippi Master Gardener program you can register at the Pontotoc Extension office. The deadline for registration is February 7, 2020. For more information about the Master Gardener program you can call 662-489-3910.
Master Gardener classes in Pontotoc County Extension Office will begin on February 25, 2020 and end on April 1, 2020. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pontotoc County Extension Office located at 402 CJ Hardin Jr. Drive. The cost of the program is $100 which covers state Master Gardener dues, local Master Gardener dues, training materials, and program administrative costs.
For more information about Extension programing please follow me on social media. I can be found on Twitter at @jamestshannon and on Facebook @PontotocCoExtension.