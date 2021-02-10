In the MSU Extension Calendar of Home Gardening Chores in Mississippi (Publication Number: P3437) there are answers to questions gardeners may have. One area that I thought about, especially for new gardeners, is gardening equipment care. The February information from the MG Calendar directs home gardeners to check tools for rust and to clean if needed. Further, "lightly coat edges with mineral oil or used motor oil."
The section on planting reminded me of Aunt Zula Russell Reese who grew English peas that seemed miraculous in early spring. MSU Extension advice is to start cold-weather vegetables like those peas in a cold frame. Asparagus may be planted in prepared beds while starting herb seeds indoors to transplant outdoors in early April. (Asparagus planting reminds me of Margaret Maffett's experiments with that years ago.)
You may have seen the parking lots at big box stores roped off for plants and trees. This month,the Extension advises to plant ornamental and fruit trees, along with roses. Soon after February 15 old roses may be moved (answering my own question there).
Further, for roses apply a top-dressing of fertilizer under a thick layer of compost or mulch. Fertilize trees and shrubs (not spring-flowering shrubs) toward the end of this month.
I have a waning shrub that has me questioning pest control, too. The Master Gardener calendar suggests spraying the orchard with dormant oil spray to help control insect eggs and disease spores. Caution is essential. If temperatures are expected to dip below freezing within four hours of application, do not apply.
You may prune evergreens for size and shape and cut out the dead wood of flowering shrubs.Hydrangeas? Prune those that bloom on the current season's growth during the last week of the month. Refrain from pruning spring-flowering shrubs until after the bloom period is complete.
Maybe this information from the above-referenced MSU gardening pamphlet P3437 can answer questions or keep you thinking about your work outdoors in February.
There will be further information from the Master Gardeners about learning from the 2021 training sessions.
Here, again, is some information to help you consider time-frames for MG training. (MSU will have more info later about a quick-link for registering.) Registration for the next classes will begin March 1 and end April 15. Classes begin May 1 and end June 30 and may be taken online. The cost is $125 for Master Gardener training for those who plan to volunteer; it is $200 for those who wish to take the classes as a Home Gardening Course, and includes an option for single class sessions at $25 each.
We want to start your thinking about these chances to learn. More info will follow after MSU 's initiating the process further.
There's always more to learn.
Although my grandfather taught young neighbors how to garden so that they gathered and preserved vegetables for years, this grandchild worked in the family garden gathering it all, pulling back the leafy vines for hidden butterbeans. We helped shell and preserve them, too. Then, there was little time for us to learn the process of planting, tending, and growing--until now.
