Last week's column listed some of the areas covered in our Master Gardener training sessions each year. Here are a few answers to questions some may have about the Master Gardener training for this year:
Registration for the MG classes will be completely online in 2021. This registration process will begin March 1 - April 15. Actual MG training classes will begin May 1 and must be completed by June 30 (without exception). The classes will be part of the Canvas system at MSU if using the online system.
There are more options available to learn the lessons than in the past. Information will be available later -- Registrants are asked to wait to register after the quick-link to registration is open. That and other information will be released closer to the time for registration in March and as released through MSU.
All payments will be made online through credit card.
Locally, MGs met this week.
Our Pontotoc Master Gardeners met Tuesday morning and formed a caravan out to an area to mull a possible project in conjunction with community and school interests. Essential to this project included our helping plan ongoing work and identify trees in a designated area.
Ideas from several contributed to a strong beginning; young people may want to learn about plant life here. Some of us observed hanging dormant wisteria vines and discussed the possible origin of naming this area "the land of hanging grapes."