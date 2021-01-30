At this time of year some Master Gardeners begin to consider the next group of gardening volunteers who will train to work on local projects and to even, perhaps, attend stateMG meetings.
For those who may have questions about that training, the following areas are part of our past learning series taught by specialists in their areas:
- Botany
- Soils
- Ornamentals
- Fruits and Nuts
- Vegetables
- Lawns
- Plant Diseases
- Entomology
- Weed Science
- Plant Propagation
- Invasive Plant Species
These horticultural lessons have Review Questions such as this: List three functions of plant roots.
A few of our projects include the library garden area and the post office lawn area. Together we meet and work there as horticultural needs arise.
There is a systematic noting of all volunteer hours on the MSU MG Network.
This is meant to give an overview for any interested in the MG program that is usually offered from mid-February through late March each year. For further information about the Master Gardener program and working throughout the pandemic, contact Extension Agent James Shannon at 662-489-3910.