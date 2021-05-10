Pontotoc Master Gardeners would like to thank those who came to our first plant sale fundraiser Saturday morning from 9:00 - 12:00. The rain stopped just in time; there were plenty of plants hauled in for a successful fundraiser. Ongoing MG community projects will soon benefit.
Julia McDowell planned and planted for months ahead of April 24. Barbara Jones searched her gardens and potted plenty of plants. Betty Crane offered beautiful ferns, a classic for any southern porch. Cathy Smith sent an assortment that included succulents and those fun Creeping Jennies. Terry Donaldson provided pots, found and sent plants (for post office planters, too), along with expertise. Phyllis High brought in a diverse crop, all potted, and included iris ready to set out.
That reminds us of a bloom to consider now and discussed on Saturday.
Irises bloomed in our grandmothers' beds and still show out in yards like Linda Ray's along North Main. Their purple and white blooms welcome drivers entering town along Highway 9. Others reign in old, established gardens across this vista.
This question might help local gardeners: When several rhizomes were split, why do some irises have only one bud, unlike the parent plant with multiple buds per stem?
There will usually be mostly leaves the first year set out. This iris may be an "iris pallida," one of the older hybrids that need "extra time" to establish. Another consideration is that they need plenty of sun.
This Croatian bearded wonder has beautiful foliage, as well. One gardener stated that, blindfolded, he would know the grape-like fragrance of this iris--once established in a garden nearby.
(Betty Crane helped at the plant sale, along with writing for the MG group.)
Do you have a gardening question? Call the Pontotoc Extension Service at 662-489-3911 and ask to leave a question for the Master Gardeners. Pontotoc County Master Gardeners are trained volunteers who help the MSU Extension Service and serve the citizens of Pontotoc County.