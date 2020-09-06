Question: Is it too late to move the roots or bulbs of lilies? What if we can’t remember where our bulbs were planted? This question might arise after neglecting bulbs due to our busy schedules.
From research that included The Washington Post, I found some historical context for this question. Daylilies were once the perennial to plant with a rich variety of showy blooms appearing during early summer heat and often lasting until fall of each year.
From my past reading and visiting the Chateau at Chenonceau, built in the 1500s, I knew that such perennials helped create ambience for past civilizations, so much so that the Bishop traveled to the chateau with such plant gifts. Then, the estate became one of cultured, blooming walkways fragrant with lilies through the twenty-first century.
In the United States and Canada, it all started with the original “wild” orange daylily.
Although called bulbs, there is not just the one onion-like bulb; daylilies form fleshy, thickened roots. Once at a state Master Gardener conference, I received a door prize of these slightly droopy root-bulbs that became beautiful, dark burnt-orange blooms the following spring.
Daylilies are carefree among flowering perennials, growing quickly and often lasting for decades. Although known for their toughness, they reward with delicate yellow, orange, and burnt-orange blooms. These lilies once came up each spring in a semi-circle at my drive. They were the flowering reminders of my own grandmother’s lawn.
How do we continue in our area of North Mississippi? After preparing the soil with appropriate fertilizer, plant daylilies in spring or fall during mild weather. ... Feed plants regularly during the growing season. Since deer have liked my gifted daylilies so much, you might want to find a spray to help keep deer away.
If planted too deeply, bulbs can suffocate and rot, putting out leaves without blooms. You may move these bulbs in the fall if you marked the beds and know where the bulbs are. The best planting depth for bulbs is usually three times the size of the bulb. Four to six inches is a good depth for oriental lilies
The best time for division is, not only in the spring, but also in the fall after they stop blooming. Dig up each group of plants--the young push up beside mature plants. Push two garden forks back and forth between the plants. If the clump is large, keep dividing until you have manageable sections.
Besides these that historically began wild, some such as calla lilies bloom white. Blooming starts in midsummer and continues into early fall, with new blossoms opening each day. Touring near Versailles once, we walked into Marie Antoinette’s garden where she had spent carefree hours—pretending or playing. One of the most notable sights from that visit was a vast white carpet viewed from a distance down the country road. At closer proximity, there were the separate green stems holding perfect white calla lily blooms behind her little cottage’s wooden picket fence. What a diverse tribute to the formal gardens of France!
From my childhood, tiger lilies (Lilium Tigrinum) that my grandmother divided and moved to the side of her house stood in a sentinel row and came back year after year. Their orange, down-facing flowers with black spots reminded us children of other far-away places.
For those who search the horticultural catalogues during the winter months, you can read of hemerocallis to find out even more.